DIBOLL — Kindergartners and first-graders at H.G. Temple Elementary School proudly performed four Christmas songs for listening family and friends Tuesday evening.
Decked out in Christmas T-shirts and elf-ear hats, the students belted “I Want To Be an Elf,” “Under the Tree,” “Groovin’ Elf” and “What’s in that Stocking?” Five-year-old Logan Clopp sang with a smile the entire performance.
“I liked it when I was dancing like this,” Logan said as he proceeded to demonstrate the hip-hop-inspired dance moves.
He said he was a little embarrassed, but he had fun. His mom, Laura Markle, and his grandma, Bethany Clopp, came out to show their support.
“Family is important,” Markle said. “It means a lot to him to be involved in the school and be with his friends. It’s important to make friends at a young age.”
“We want to support the school and Logon,” Clopp said. “His dancing was great. He was so involved; I loved to watch it.”
Seven-year-old Dora Villarreal said “Under the Tree” was the best song of the night. She said she loved getting to show her family her music.
“I enjoyed hearing her song,” Selene Villarreal said. “I like to see my daughter happy in everything she does.”
Music teacher Phyllis Kirkland said the performance is a part of the Texas TEKs.
Though this is a busy time of the year, with seven or eight performances in two weeks, she said she truly enjoys helping them prepare.
“We start learning Christmas music in October,” she said. “There’s such a joy in seeing the kids get up and sing and show their stuff.”
It means even more to Kirkland that they get this experience now because after fifth grade, there is no more choir at Diboll ISD.
“We get them in front of an audience, teach them how to sing and talk about using their voices, their vocal chords, their diaphragm,” Kirkland said. “For parents, it’s a joy to see your kids up there.”
