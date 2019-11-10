Over the past few years, vitamin B shots and other energy boosting, weight-loss-encouraging equivalents have gained popularity in Angelina County.
Vita-Shots Mobile is changing the game by offering vitamin B-12 and Lipo-C shots delivered to customers’ workplaces.
“We go all the way to Crockett, Groveton, Henderson, Tempson, and we’re looking at the Tyler and Livingston area,” owner Amy Howers said. “I felt like people have a hard time getting in during doctors’ hours, so we wanted to make sure everybody would be able to get them.”
People love the shots, and customers have seen a lot of good results, Howers said.
“A lot of people are B-12 deficient, so they’re seeing a lot of really, really good results,” she said.
Vita-Shots works under a physician in Dallas. They currently offer two shots — vitamin B-12 and Lipo-C.
Mobile nurse Maddi Hoose said the B-12 is an energy-boosting shot that speeds up the metabolism and provides mental clarity while the Lipo-C shot is a liver-cleanser that helps with fat burning. The shots can be taken together in one stick.
“The physician chooses the shots for us,” Howers said. “Those were the ones that had the best results.”
The shots are some of the newest on the market and are all-natural without a bunch of chemicals, Howers said.
“We will eventually offer different shots, but we do our research and make sure they aren’t chemical-based or have any kind of crazy ingredients in them,” Howers said. “We want to make sure they’re as natural as possible.”
Hoose uses the shots, and she said she has lost 20 pounds in two months. The shots can also be combined with Lipo-Light — a red-light therapy that can stimulate the body’s own fat burning abilities to quickly break up fat cells, firm up skin and reduce cellulite — offered by Vita-Shots’ sister company Solar Image.
An informational packet provided by Vita-Shots says the Lipo-C shots are made up of the following ingredients: methionine, inositol, choline, L-carnitine and B-complex.
Some possible side effects of the shots include: upset stomach, urinary problems, depression, diarrhea, exhaustion and unexplained pain. If the symptoms are encountered, individuals are encouraged to consult their doctor.
Meditrim has been offering a variety of shots and metabolism-boosters for several years now. Tabitha Lathan, office manager and medical assistant, said Meditrim offers five injections: plain vitamin B, Glutathione, Lipotropic and two appetite suppressants called Phendimetrazine and Phentermine.
“Our doctor is very old school, so we don’t try anything that’s a fad,” Lathan said. “He likes to stick with what he knows is safe and what he’s used for a long time. … Some of them just haven’t been out long enough.
“With any drug, it has to be out for five years before studies can be accurate.”
Glutathione is an amino acid that naturally occurs in the body. It is an antioxidant that helps with inflammation in the body.
“The No. 1 thing that we immediately got back from it is people with arthritic or achy joints or swollen joints were feeling a difference,” Lathan said. “It also detoxifies the body, which gets rid of inflammation.”
It is also supposed to help with endurance, but they haven’t had enough athletes try it out to speak on that benefit, Lathan said. However, it also helps with sleep and constipation.
The Lipotropic injections are the fat burners, Lathan said. They have amino acids and B vitamins and help break down fats and turn food into energy.
The appetite suppressants are Phendimetrazine and Phentermine. Not everyone takes appetite suppressants; it just depends on the person, Lathan said. Phendimetrazine is more popular because it can be taken more flexibly and not affect sleep patterns.
“You still should be hungry at all of your meals,” Lathan said. “It doesn’t take your appetite away. It just helps control portions or extra snacking.”
They also now offer liquid, capsule and concentrate options for Lipoungual, made up of amino acids and B vitamins. Lathan said customers are telling them they don’t have the afternoon slump while taking the Lipoungual and it curbs their appetite.
“It’s not necessarily something you’re going to take one time and see a difference, but if you take it in a row, by the fourth day, you’ll notice that you’re just not as tired,” she said. “There are no stimulants in there whatsoever. It’s just natural energy. Patients love it.”
The key to deciding what type of injections to use is finding out what a person’s individual body needs, Lathan said. A person could be deficient in vitamin B-1 and B-5 rather than B-12, so if one injection wasn’t working, they could try another with a different composition.
Both companies said that the shots work best when paired with a healthy diet and exercise. Lathan said it’s important to create a reasonable lifestyle to follow rather than creating a yo-yo effect of following a strict diet and falling off, losing and gaining weight.
“We try to encourage lifestyle change,” Lathan said. “We get a lot of questions about fad diets, and I don’t like to tell people what diet to do, but I do say, ‘Are you going to do this for the rest of your life?’”
“If the shots are combined with the Lipo-Light and a good diet and exercise, then you’re going to get really good results,” Howers said. “If you take the shots and then you just go binge eat and go sit on the couch, you’re not going to get any benefits from it. It’s not a get-skinny-quick gig. It’s to promote healthiness.”
