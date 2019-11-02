The Salvation Army kicked off its annual food drive Friday morning.
Lufkin Salvation Army Capts. Jennifer and Cavon Phillips met with representatives at Southland Federal Credit Union for the launch of the event. In addition to hosting the kickoff, the local credit union donated $500 to the Salvation Army and offered foods for the first donations in this year’s food drive.
“For the past 11 years I’ve been the CEO of Southland Federal Credit Union, we have been part of the Salvation Army,” said Jonathan Matthews. “We’ve done the Angel Tree, we’ve done the food pantry, and we’ve done the kettle for now for about five years. It’s just an honor to be part of the community and to be helping and giving back, doing the most good.”
There are collection barrels in several locations for those interested in donating food for the Salvation Army, which provides thousands of meals on a monthly basis to local residents.
“All of the food drive will go to benefit our soup kitchen community feeding program,” Jennifer Phillips said. “We normally serve 1,500 to 2,000 meals a month, so roughly about 24,000 meals a year. This food drive helps us to sustain that program. Last year it helped us to have food for that program to June of 2019. We hope to outdo that this year.”
Barrel locations include:
■ Southland Federal Credit Union, 2601 S. John Redditt Drive.
■ Hudson Peavy Primary School, 6920 state Highway 94.
■ Hudson Bonner Elementary School, 536 FM 3258.
■ BankcorpSouth, 2918 Brentwood Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 600 S. First St.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1901 Tulane Drive.
■ Commercial Bank of Texas, 1873 W. Frank Ave.
The Salvation Army’s food drive will continue through Dec. 24. Donors are also welcome to drop of items at the Salvation Army’s office or become a partner to collect at their own organizations or business.
“This is going to kick off our holidays,” Jennifer Phillips said. “Today is our day to start our food drive and our toy kickoff, so we have several locations to do that. We appreciate our several locations that have helped us to provide food, toys and also our kettles throughout the year. We have several different kickoffs coming up, but we appreciate the whole community that gives back to Lufkin.”
As the holiday season moves in with November, the Salvation Army also has several other upcoming charitable events planned.
On Nov. 23, the Salvation Army will kick off its Angel Tree program, which assists families in need for Christmas. The kickoff event is set to take place at the Lufkin Mall, with a Santa’s Breakfast event sponsored by Chik-fil-A at the Lufkin Mall prior to the event at 9 a.m. Tickers for the breakfast are on sale for $10 and include a visit with Santa.
The Salvation Army also will kick off its Kettle fundraiser at 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at the Brookshire Brothers at 1807 W. Frank Ave. The event will mark the beginning of ringing bells for the season for donations.
For more information about becoming a partner for the food drive, contact the Salvation Army at 634-4132. Those who are interested in assisting with this year’s Kettle fundraising may also visit registertoring.com.
