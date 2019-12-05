Cristian Romàn spent most of his 17th birthday on Wednesday at a doctor’s office in Houston for a check-up.
This is not unusual for him. He has spent much of his life in and out of doctors’ offices and the results are the same: There’s not much they can do for him.
“So the doctor today told him to just enjoy his family and forget the bad stuff,” Ruiz said. “We’ll just deal with the bad stuff when it comes.”
Cristian was born with his heart on his right side, rather than the left, and it is flipped over, said his mother Sara Ruiz. He is missing a heart chamber — the one that pumps blood to the lungs — and is currently fighting organ failure.
“Ever since I was pregnant, they knew he was coming with heart complications,” she said. “I had a choice to have an abortion or keep him. I couldn’t have an abortion, so I am going to keep him. And here we are — we’ve been fighting since he was little.”
He was surprised and delighted at the number of people who showed up to celebrate his birthday at Buffalo Wild Wings. His biggest shock, though, came when GayLynn Gose from the Make-A-Wish Foundation walked through the doors. Gose interviewed him when he first applied to Make-A-Wish.
Cristian is the world’s biggest fan of J.J. Watt, the defensive end for the Houston Texans, and was split between choosing Watt for his wish or Disney World.
“He made the wish to go to Disney (World) as a family,” Ruiz said. “He says that when he suffers, we all suffer. So he wanted a trip where we all could enjoy it.”
“J.J. Watt is the best player — he inspires me,” Cristian said. “I chose Disney World because I feel bad for my little brothers being stuck at the house while I’m with my mom in the hospital and they’re just having no fun.”
With tears welling in both her and Christian’s eyes, Gose told him that they were able to grant his wish and take his whole family to Disney World. Cristian has six siblings and he is the second oldest. He hopes they will all go with him and enjoy it, he said.
His kindness and selflessness are the first things to notice and best parts about Cristian, both Ruiz and Gose said.
“No matter what you’re going through all you’ve got to do is stay positive, stay strong,” Cristian said. “Just keep on moving forward.”
“I told him we were going to fight to the end,” Ruiz said.
