Brandon Elementary School fifth-grader Aanvi Manda claimed No. 1 in the individual Kiwanis Scripps District Spelling Bee Saturday afternoon.
Aanvi competed against 10 other spellers in the region who advanced at their own school bees.
The young spellers battled over words like “damson” and “psoriasis” with Aanvi and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School eighth-grader Alex Tiu the last two standing until Aanvi pulled ahead, correctly spelling “memoir” as her championship word.
“I’m excited and happy,” Aanvi said. “There’s a lot of nice things about competing in a spelling bee.”
Aanvi’s coach, Sydney White, said this year and last year have been amazing experiences for Aanvi. She won the district and the state Scripps spelling bees last year and got the chance to go to the national bee in Washington, D.C.
“Probably since the day we left she was really working hard on a lot of the words and the language of origins and the pronunciations because that’s what can get a lot of people tripped up,” White said.
As a reading teacher, White said she sees how important reading and unlocking words and knowledge is to students.
Alex said he was happy to have placed second this year, one step up from his third-place win from last year. The word that tripped him up this year was “netizen,” and he said he wished he would have thought that it was a blend of network and citizen.
Alex and Aanvi had some advice for other aspiring spellers.
“Study roots, study language,” Alex said.
“Try to get into the flow of it,” Aanvi said. “Don’t just memorize words, understand them.”
A team of three from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School placed first in the kindergarten through fifth-grade team competition by correctly spelling “incredulous.”
Team Captain Sydney Tiu said she loves spelling and studying new things, but the real fun was spending time with teammates Taylor Day and Ammar Khan.
“When I’m in a team, I’m with my friends,” Sydney said.
“It makes you feel better when you have a team because then you don’t feel as nervous,” Taylor said. “The practices were fun.”
“We draw stuff on each other’s papers,” Sydney said, smiling.
Jean Choi, Ella Furniss and Abel Ketchen from Regents Academy in Nacogdoches placed first in the sixth- through eighth-grade competition.
The spellers will be honored at a luncheon at Crown Colony next week. Aanvi will advance to the 2020 Houston Public Media Spelling Bee to compete for another chance at the national bee.
