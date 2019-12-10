Angelina County will have three contested Republican Party primaries in 2020.
Candidates seeking county offices had to file with the local Republican or Democratic parties to run in the primary elections. The filing period ended at 6 p.m. Monday. No one filed to run in the Democratic primary.
The race for Angelina County sheriff race is one of the three contested primaries. Incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
Incumbent Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison will face two opponents in the primary, Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
Finally, incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathan faces a challenge from Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
All other 2020 primary elections are uncontested, with the incumbents filing for reelection in all but one of these races.
District Attorney Joe Martin intends to retire and chose not to run for reelection. Janet Cassels is the only candidate to file for district attorney.
The following county positions will not have a contested race:
■ County Commissioner Pct. 3, incumbent Terry Pitts.
■ Constable Pct. 1, incumbent Tom Selman.
■ Constable Pct. 3, incumbent Chad Wilson.
■ Constable Pct. 4, incumbent Trae Anthony.
■ County Attorney, incumbent Cary Kirby.
■ Tax Assessor-Collector, incumbent Billie Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.