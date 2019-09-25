DIBOLL — The Diboll City Council approved the 2019-20 budget and set the tax rate Tuesday.
The council approved a tax rate of 63 cents per $100 valuation. This will increase revenue by $39,055 — a 3.22% increase from last year. Of that, $8,108 is from new property added to the tax roll.
Councilmen approved a budget of $5,744,825.54. Of that amount, $2,670970.54 will be allocated to the general fund and $3,073,855 will be allocated to the utility fund.
City manager Gerry Boren said this was one of the most difficult budgets to put together in his 20 years of experience.
The city had to compensate for the loss of $250,000 in revenue from the red-light cameras but found ways to tighten the budget and bring in additional revenue, like the $2.50 road maintenance fee.
“I worked hard to get a good proposal to the council,” he said. “The budget is very, very tight. The key thing here is that we made it.”
The fee will be charged monthly with the water bill beginning in January.
“This creates a tool where we don’t have to use it or lose it,” he said about the fee.
“This was the most difficult budget we’ve ever worked, but also the most gratifying budget because we accomplished our goal.”
