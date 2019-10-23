Students from area high schools spent Tuesday morning learning about making investments during Junior Achievement’s second annual Stock Market Challenge.
On Tuesday night, adults spent A Night on Wall Street, essentially the same competition but geared toward adult teams from different local businesses.
“The Stock Market Challenge is a very mission-minded event that we bring to Lufkin,” executive director Staci Hodges said. “We provide local high school students with the opportunity to experience Wall Street.”
Teams of four seniors or juniors from Angelina County and Nacogdoches ISD competed to have the highest net worth by the end of the two-hour competition.
They were given a set amount of money, and they followed companies from fictitious news casts and tips as if they were on the floor at NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange.
Lufkin High School’s Team No. 1 “High Stakes” came in first place with a return on investment of 71.91%. The team included seniors Nick Hargrove, Brett Riggs, Alex Hill and Tolu O’jori.
Hudson High School Team No. 8 “Juan Man Army” came in second with an ROI of 70.65%. The team consisted of seniors Alyssa Kolb, Jacob Cudaback, Trace Lucas and Gaspar Guerrero.
Huntington High School’s Team No. 4 “Stockwatch” came in third with an ROI of 69.12%. The team had seniors Jacob Mason, Aaron Jones, Ian Taylor and Katelyn Rogers.
Members of the Lufkin team said they were confident for most of the game but became nervous during the last three days (each day consisted of 60 seconds).
“The experience is great,” Nick said. “It’s very hectic in here. There were a lot of people and a small amount of traders, so you had to really be on your game to get your trades through.”
The team started by putting $800,000 of their $1 million starting cash into a business with one of the lowest stock prices. They got more stocks than they would normally get from a larger company, and they saw their investment increase over time as the company improved.
“It’s definitely the best way to understand the stock market because it’s super hard to understand,” Alex said.
The Hudson team credited their success to teamwork and delegating roles.
“We were negotiating, talking; there was perfect communication,” Gaspar said. “Everyone did their part. It couldn’t have gone any better, in my opinion.”
They attribute a huge boost in their assets to Jacob, who answered every trivia question correctly and got their team an extra $20,000 in stocks. Additionally, they said they had to be quick on the draw while paying attention to the news and updates.
“As soon as something looks like it’s going to go up, buy it,” Trace said.
Senior Parker Weiblinger from Central High School said he enjoyed the real-world aspect of the competition.
“One day, I’m going to invest in stocks, and before I did this competition, I had no idea about any of it,” he said. “Now I’m getting my feet wet, getting experience and knowing what I’m doing.”
Nacogdoches High School senior Kristine Maulion said she was excited to try out a world about which she had only heard.
“I had always seen the stock market in movies and stuff, but it’s cool to be able to experience it on a personal level,” she said.
Forest Griffin with Edward Jones said he put together a company team for A Night on Wall Street to support Junior Achievement and to sponsor a student team to encourage students to get exposed to investing and get excited about it.
Ty Shafer with Shafer Funeral Home teamed up with Morgan Insurance for a corporate team. He said he supports the mission of Junior Achievement and was excited to try out the world of Wall Street for the first time.
Lexi Hudspeth and Cassidy Kirkland joined a team from Southside Bank.
“We both volunteer with Junior Achievement, so it’s a little bit closer to our hearts,” Hudspeth said. “We love our students. We want to give back as much as we can and invest in our students.”
A lot of times, students and especially juniors and seniors, might not see all the options out there, but JA offers them a chance to see that, Hudspeth said.
“Growing up in Lufkin and going to Lufkin High School and now working in a bank and having a finance degree, you realize how much that as a kid you don’t learn,” Kirkland said. “So I think it’s best that there’s a program out now to teach the kids about that. And, I mean, who doesn’t want to see what it feels like on the stock market?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.