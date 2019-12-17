Although he was cited for public intoxication, attorney Mike Love asserts he wasn’t drunk Nov. 2 when he drove his 2016 Mercedes-Benz C220 off a runway and into an instrument array at the Angelina County Airport, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to federal property.
The crash, which knocked out equipment meant to aid pilots attempting to land, is causing a stir on social media, and raising questions about whether the prominent attorney had received special treatment in the county justice system.
Much about the crash and the legal consequences for Love is unclear because county officials have declined to disclose records in response to a request The Lufkin Daily News filed under state law with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, which issued a citation at the scene.
County Attorney Cary Kirby said he couldn’t release the entire report because criminal charges are pending and Sheriff Greg Sanches said he was seeking an opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s Office about releasing more information.
The available public record states three deputies responded to a call for a welfare concern in the 400 block of Walking Horse Lane at 10:57 p.m. Nov. 2, where a motor vehicle crash had occurred.
Deputy Ethan Straley issued Love a citation for public intoxication and released him to a family member, his report states. Deputies Ray Stubbs and Andrew J. Noel also responded to the scene. The media release on the incident did not include Love’s name.
In notes on the citation, however, Straley states there was no drinking and there was no information on any sobriety tests taken. It also states there was no accident.
But Love, who entered a not guilty plea to public intoxication on Dec. 3 in Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Cheshire’s office, doesn’t dispute he was driving at the airport Nov. 2 and damaged some aviation equipment with his car. He disputes being intoxicated.
“My family lost our father on Oct. 6,” Love said in an email. ‘‘My father and I were very close. Aviation was a huge part of my father’s life. He was very involved with the local EAA [Experimental Aircraft Association] and also founded Angelina Flying Club (a local charity dedicated to helping people learn to fly). After his death, I purchased a Cessna 172 trainer airplane for the flying club in his memory.
“I went to the airport to think about, remember and mourn my father. While I was there, I accidentally damaged some equipment with my car. I am taking care of the damage. I was given a citation for public intoxication.
“I was not intoxicated but do not fault the officer for thinking I was. It was a very emotional night for me.”
The crash occurred in an area to which Love had access and that there was no damage to county property, airport manager Gary Letney said.
Letney said officials with the Federal Aviation Administration estimated damage to the Instrument Landing System at $100,000.
The FAA, however, told The Lufkin Daily News it was still working with the airport to determine a rough estimate and create a schedule for repairs, Tony Molinaro, the FAA public affairs officer, said in an email.
The damaged equipment helps pilots keep aircraft on the center line of the runway as they land, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.