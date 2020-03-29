Longtime Hudson resident Helen Weeks wrote a column called Hudson News for The Lufkin Daily News for many years before she died in 2017.
Weeks was born in Belton but she grew up in Hudson and moved to Lufkin her junior year, graduating from Lufkin High School. She married Roland Weeks in 1953, and they built a home in Hudson where they raised five children.
She served on the Hudson City Council and the Angelina County Health District for several years.
Her column centered around news in Hudson and from her home church of Providence Baptist.
She wrote about topics impacting the community and encouraged people to be good to one another.
“Count your veterans, name them one by one. Count their many adventures, see what all they’ve done,” Weeks wrote in a November 2015 column. “As we honor our veterans I wonder if our younger family members have any idea of their family military history. Many young people aren’t the least bit interested now, but some day they or their children will be. I think it’s a good idea to list your veterans and write all the information you have plus any stories you heard about their experiences.”
She went on to list her veteran relatives’ history and some Hudson residents like Earl McGilvra, who told her about a time when he and his brother enlisted together, eventually serving in Italy during World War II. At the time, Congress was trying to separate family members to avoid several dying at once, but Earl’s big brother did not agree.
“He slipped up on the officer late at night. He said there would be no transfer,” Weeks wrote. “He and his brother had watched each other’s backs all their lives and they needed each other more than ever here in war time. ‘If you try to separate us, you won’t live till daylight.’ Guess what? There was no offense report and no one was transferred.”
She included “Where Are They Now?” and “Memories” sections highlighting the people, places and things that made Hudson a community. She said in one May 2014 column that she, like her mother before her, had created a journal of memories.
“Everyone has family stories that need to be written down. Those of us with a little age on us have memories of World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Depression era, war times, rationing and family members. We also remember when Kennedy was shot, the landing on the moon, elections, the space shuttle disaster at Cape Canaveral and the space shuttle that blew up in our area. We remember the World Trade Center disaster and other bad things like the explosions at the Boston Marathon,” Weeks wrote.
“We also remember our childhood, toys, school, playmates, siblings, church activities, boy-girl friends, jobs, chores, food, pets, clothes, etc. What do you remember about your relatives? Grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, siblings — all left impressions on you. Share them — the good and the bad.”
She catalogued historical moments like the death of Hudson Mayor Don Deal. He retired from Texas Foundries and served as Hudson mayor for 18 years. He helped establish the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and was described as the only Hudson mayor who had poems written about him.
“Don was one of the first people that had a vision for this city,” Weeks wrote. “He was a pioneer for this community. He has helped us grow so much, it is sad to see him go.”
She wrote about the Top Hat Club that Rosco and Minnie Gibson built in 1936 and the kids who would sneak peeks through the windows when they weren’t allowed inside, and would ask for help finding information on other historical businesses throughout time.
She wrote of community issues like public service. In one March 2013 column, she wrote about upcoming elections and the fact that few people throw their hat in the ring.
“My late husband called it apathy. As long as water came out of the tap, the toilet flushed and nobody was raising taxes, most people didn’t bother to vote. I wish more people cared enough to get involved. Thankfully, we do have a few citizens willing to step up to the plate,” she wrote.
Weeks never shied away from hard topics, like sharing a wedding anniversary date with the date of her youngest son’s death, but she always left the reader on a positive note. In an October 2011 column, she remembered the antics of her grandmother, who was a master cook who insisted they stop at a roadside vegetable stand on the way to the church for the wedding.
“The church wedding was sweet and went off without a hitch. The minute we opened the front door at home, the house reeked of collard greens. We served the cake and punch and visited with our guests. Then to my mother’s horror, my grandmother cleared the dining table of extra plates and cups, put the punch bowl on the buffet and proceeded to set the table for lunch,” Weeks wrote.
“Mom couldn’t stop her, and my grandmother never once thought she was doing anything wrong. She pulled out the ham, potato salad, baked beans, etc and was ready for lunch. We still had guests in the living room, while she put my young cousins at the table to eat. She’d promised to leave after lunch, after all. Every time I smell broccoli, cabbage, etc. I think of my grandmother, bless her soul. She was something else. I laughed all day thinking of her. Good memories on a sad day.”
Her words always seemed to invite the reader to become a friend and to count their blessings. Most of her events ended in “everyone is invited.”
