Ellen Trout Zoo hosts Zoo Safari Camp for children in first through sixth grade every summer so students can experience the zoo from a new perspective.
The first- and second-graders go through Critter Classification, discovering the slinky, furry and fluffy critters of the zoo while playing games and being creative with crafts.
The third- and fourth-graders become Wild Detectives, investigating endangered animals and their endangered wild homes while going behind-the-scenes and discovering ways to help conserve and protect their animal friends.
The fifth- and sixth-graders become Zoo Engineers, trying their hand at designing exhibits for their favorite zoo animals, setting up and taking touch carts through the zoo while developing enrichment projects for the animals.
On Friday, the Zoo Engineers debuted their enrichment project for Mashaka the 13-year-old lion. The campers spent the week crafting a nearly life-size cardboard giraffe, complete with yellow and black paint.
“Enrichment is anything that makes the animal’s day happier and healthier,” zoo educator Whitney Heckler said. “It’s mental or physical stimulation. Zookeepers do this every single day, anyway, but they don’t always have the time to build a big ticket item like a giant cardboard giraffe.”
Before the campers placed their giraffe — that they lovingly named Bob — into the lion exhibit, Heckler asked them to theorize what Mashaka would do when he encountered the giraffe.
“It’s going to claw the giraffe,” 10-year-old camper Caitlyn Ainsworth said.
“It’s going to knock it over and jump on it,” 11-year-old camper Jayci Alexander said.
“It’s going to rip the head off the giraffe,” 10-year-old camper Jayden Day said.
“I think the lion will need some time to warm up to it, but then he’ll play with it,” 10-year-old camper Trenton Littelton said.
Then the campers followed Heckler to the big cat exhibit and assembled Bob the giant cardboard giraffe. As Bob was being built, big cat keeper Laura Patterson spoke to the campers and began smearing spots of meat onto the giraffe.
“I’ll put some in obvious spots and some in hidden spots,” Patterson said. “I’ve noticed with Mashaka, he likes the butt spots, so I’ll smear some on its fanny, here.”
Patterson also added some seasoning to the meat spots.
“The cats love those strong smells,” Patterson said. “Cats have a fantastic sense of smell. Not only is he going to catch that scent of meat, but he’s also going to smell that oregano and get really excited.”
It seemed as though each of the campers was right in their predictions. After assembling Bob, the campers retreated to the viewing spots outside the big cat exhibit. Heckler then radioed Patterson the go-ahead to release Mashaka.
He slowly approached the giraffe, sniffed for a moment and then went for its hind quarters.
“It’s kind of sad,” Jayden said as he watched Mashaka demolish Bob. “He made its throat stick out of its mouth. It’s kind of weird.”
“Do lions and giraffes get along?” 10-year-old camper Michael Killam asked one of the nearby parents after Mashaka was released.
“Apparently not,” the parent answered with a laugh.
Nine-year-old camper Brianna Myles said the best part of zoo camp is getting to go behind the scenes with the animals.
“At first, I was a little bit surprised that he (Mashaka) would attack it,” Myles said. “But I thought it was a little cool.”
Trenton said his favorite part of the camp was the animal encounters, especially the one with Tuesday.
“My favorite animal encounter was with Tuesday the snake,” Trenton said. “She was a great snake. She’s a ball python from South America. She is a bit smaller than a regular python but a bit larger than a milk snake.”
After the excitement died down, Patterson radioed Heckler and said, “Looks like Mashaka did a great job and went for the butt.”
Ellen Trout Zoo begins registration for Zoo Safari Camp during the week of spring break in March. Heckler said members of the Friends of the Zoo get to register a week earlier than the public.
For more information, visit cityoflufkin.com/zoo.
