Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 4 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Two murders were reported in Angelina County, a Lufkin man was found dead in another county, and several murder cases from years past found resolution in 2019.
Authorities found Cadarius Williams, 24, of Lufkin, dead in the roadway off County Road 1135 in the Tadmor area in the eastern part of Houston County on Feb. 1. The county’s sheriff’s office reported Williams’ death on Facebook shortly after, and said the case was being investigated as a homicide.
On Feb. 3, Lufkin police arrested Tyron Dwuan Mark, 49, also of Lufkin, as the suspect in Williams’ death. Authorities attempted to speak with Mark in Lufkin, only for him to attempt to evade law enforcement, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Following a vehicle pursuit, LPD arrested Mark. Following his arrest in Angelina County, he was transferred to Houston County on a charge of murder.
An Angelina County-related murder wouldn’t occur again in 2019 until August, when authorities found Joseph Williams, 49, dead in the bed of his own truck on the morning of Aug. 17. Investigators spoke with several witnesses who turned the case toward suspect Mykel Whitehead, 28. The witnesses collectively said Whitehead beat Williams, dragged him to the truck, struck him several more times and loaded him in the truck’s bed before taking him to where the vehicle was abandoned.
The Nacogdoches Police Department arrested Whitehead at a Nacogdoches hotel early in the morning of Aug. 18. An Angelina County grand jury later indicted him of his charge during its October session, and he remains in the Angelina County Jail at this time.
On Sept. 29, Lufkin police began investigations into a fatal shooting that occurred that night. The victim, Angel Sanchez, 32, died following a shooting on Paul Avenue near the intersection of Arena Street. Police named Kevin Lopez, 27, as the suspect in Sanchez’s death. Another man is also believed to have been present near the scene.
The disturbance that led to the shooting is believed to have begun in Sanchez’s vehicle. After he was shot, Lopez and the other man fled the scene on foot, police said. Sanchez collapsed in the street and was taken to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries.
A warrant for Lopez’s arrest on a charge of murder was issued on Oct. 2. He remains at large at this time, and is described as 5-foot-5-inches and 170 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and tattoo sleeves on both arms. Lufkin police say he has ties to the Beaumont area.
The first of many murder cases resolved in 2019 was the shooting death of Ronnie Roberts that occurred in 2017. State District Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced the accused in Roberts’ death, Timothy Lamond White, to 20 years in prison for the lesser-included charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon as opposed to murder on Jan. 4. White was accused of shooting Roberts at High Pointe Apartments on March 24, 2017. During his bench trial, he insisted the gun went off on accident as he was giving Roberts the gun.
On Feb. 25, an Angelina County jury found Clifford Gray and McClendon Harrison II not guilty of murder in the death of Jerone Jones. Prior to their trial, Clifford Gray’s brother, Jermaine Gray, pleaded guilty of shooting and killing Jones on Dec. 18, 2017, and received a 35-year prison sentence. Attorneys Al Charanza and John Tunnell argued the evidence was not sufficient to implicate Clifford Gray and Harrison as having acted as accomplices to Jermaine Gray’s actions that day.
Miguel Hernandez Monsivais Jr. pleaded guilty to the Aug. 13, 2013, murder of Efren Elizondo on May 9. Monsivais’ case remained active for several years after he fled Angelina County to Mexico before later being captured in Maverick County in early December 2018. He entered his guilty plea before Inselmann and received a 38-year prison sentence. When Inselmann asked Monsivais the name of the person he killed and the reason he had committed the act, Monsivais insisted he couldn’t recall his name or why he did it, but did say he remembers stabbing Elizondo.
It took 20 minutes for the jury to find Andre Montrel Woods guilty in the May 18, 2018, slaying of Ashleigh Elijah. On Oct. 15, the jury took about 90 minutes to sentence him to life in prison. Woods was accused of shooting Elijah once during an argument, then a second time in the head while she was on the ground. Footage of the shooting was played for the court, along with jail call recordings of Woods bragging about the act.
Although the case isn’t finished, the suspect in the Christmas Eve shooting in 2017, Cedarrius Blake, pleaded guilty to his charge of murder on Dec. 19. Blake was accused of shooting and killing Tresten Gray on Dec. 24, 2017. He pleaded guilty before state Dirstrict Judge Paul White on Dec. 19, and will have a jury trial to assess his punishment at some point in 2020.
Finally, the case of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler’s death concluded in 2019 with the convictions of Bobby Woods Jr. and Billie Jean Cuttler. More details on their case will come in a later story.
