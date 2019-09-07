Herty Primary School hosted its annual Grandparents Day celebration Friday morning.
Those with grandparents who could make it and those without got a chance to celebrate.
“We want to make it special because we know some grandparents live far away and some can’t get here, so we still do something special for the kids without a grandparent here,” principal Jill Riggs said. “We are having dinner and a movie for them.”
Those with grandparents gathered in the cafeteria. Sally Solis came out to celebrate with 5-year-old James Trevino.
“I was so excited for this day,” Solis said. “This is his first year, so it’s my first year coming with him. I have two other granddaughters, and I’ve been to their Grandparents Day every year, but for him it’s the first year. I was excited.”
Katia Villanueva and Sofia Villanueva came to visit with 5-year-old Rolando Rojo. Rolando said his favorite thing to do with his grandma is to play games on her phone.
“I’m happy because I’m able to be with my grandson and to know he’s safe,” Sofia said. “I feel like he’s my son. I remember visiting my children at their school when they were younger.”
Sharon Lawrence, Shon Laird and Willard Anderson visited 5-year-old Luke Ross on Friday for his first Grandparents Day celebration.
“Today is special because if it wasn’t Grandparents Day, then no grandparents would come,” Luke said.
“It’s reassuring to see he has lots of friends and a good school,” Lawrence said. “They didn’t have smiley face french fries when I was a kid.”
Some classes even prepared a special memento for their grandparents. Tracy Morris’ class made messages with their handprints on them and what they love most about their grandparents. Six-year-old Xyniya Garrett said she loves her grandparents’ hugs the most.
“They just loved to draw pictures and talk about what they loved about them,” Morris said. “I love seeing all the families getting together and the excitement of the kids and how much they love their grandparents. You can tell how much of an influence they are on their lives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.