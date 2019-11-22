State Rep. Trent Ashby’s reelection campaign for House District 57 recently received an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott.
“It’s an honor to have earned Governor Abbott’s endorsement for my reelection campaign,” Ashby said. “Together, we worked diligently to construct and pass legislation to strengthen border security, reduce skyrocketing property taxes, and enhance our public education system.”
Ashby announced his intention to file in early November. Ashby has served on the Committee on Public Education during his tenure in the Texas Legislature, and played a role in House Bill 3, which reformed Texas’ school finance system.
He was also awarded this Texas Municipal League’s Legislator of the Year during the 86th legislative session.
“I am grateful for Representative Ashby’s hard work to rein in skyrocketing property taxes and reform our school finance system,” Abbott said. “The people of East Texas have a principled, dependable leader in Representative Ashby, and I am proud to support him for reelection.”
Ashby believes that he should commit to working with Abbott with the issue of redistricting coming in the next legislative session.
“As our state continues to grow, and with redistricting front and center next session, it is more important than ever for legislators representing rural areas to maintain a strong voice that speaks to the values and beliefs that we hold dear,” Ashby said in an earlier press release.
“As a public servant, I never forget who I’m working for and my highest priority will always be to provide effective representation that reflects the highest moral and ethical standards.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.