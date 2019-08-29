Peavy Primary School will be holding its annual Glow Run fundraiser from 8:10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Friday.
The fun run is hosted by Boosterthon and is the biggest fundraiser that the school hosts all year. Boosterthon and Peavy host their fun run a little bit differently than some organizations.
“We focus on fitness and character,” Boosterthon senior program leader said.
The team touches on a different character trait every day. Tuesday’s topic was kindness.
“Every year has a different theme, and this year’s theme was going back to the wild, wild West,” McGraw said. “We do what we call character duels. Today it was kindness vs. bullying.”
They watch a Western-themed film showing what it means to be a bully, what it means to be kind, and then they talk about what they have seen.
“I think what we love about our fundraiser is that it’s not just selling candy or a product,” she said.
Every day, students watch the video. Then the Boosterthon team goes into the classrooms and interacts with them. Part of the interaction is monitoring the classroom pledge meter.
“We know that not every student can pledge financially, so one thing we do is a classroom pledge meter,” McGraw said. “We go over those daily, see who moves on to the next incentive, and we get them fired up that way.”
“So their class is like a team,” assistant principal Amy King said. “They’re working together to reach a goal.”
In the end, every student gets a chance to run their laps in the black-lit gym with music and families cheering them on.
“That’s what we love about Boosterthon,” King said. “Every child gets to participate, whether they raise any money or not.”
King said the Glow Run has become a tradition for Peavy and Bonner alike.
“It’s more than a fundraiser for us,” she said. “The kids look forward to this. When they leave Peavy, they still talk about it, even though it happens the second week of school. They don’t forget it.”
King said if you know a student at Peavy, visit their webpage at funrun.com. If you don’t know a student at Peavy, drop by or call the front office at 875-9344.
