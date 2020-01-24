SAN AUGUSTINE — The Deep East Texas Council of Governments approved five solid waste grants using $65,000 from the Solid Waste Advisory Committee.
The grants include one worth $13,000 for the Angelina Beautiful/Clean Hazardous Household Waste Collection Event. This is an annual event conducted by the organization to help Angelina County residents safely dispose of hazardous materials and electronics.
An official date for the 2020 event has not been posted on their website, but those who are interested in participating can contact Angelina Beautiful/Clean at 63CLEAN (632-5326).
The council also awarded $13,000 to the city of Nacogdoches, the city of Crockett, San Jacinto County and Trinity County.
They also were updated on the Deep East Texas Counts regional campaign by executive director Lonnie Hunt, who said they have job openings to facilitate the 2020 Census count in the region and in individual counties. The regional position offers $21 an hour, but does not cover travel expenses. The county positions are $18 an hour, and also do not cover travel.
In other business, the council also:
■ Accepted a donation for $18,000 from the Senior Corps Retired & Senior Volunteer Program.
■ Named Kelly Camp, of San Augustine, the 2020 Vista Program Coordinator.
■ Approved the quarterly financial report and a certification of investments from Hunt.
■ Tabled the discussion on a memorandum of understanding with the Texas Forest Country Partnership because the council is still working through the agreement.
■ Received an annual performance report on what things the council has completed in the last year.
