Angelina County residents have started an online petition to protest the county’s proposed tax rate of 50 cents per $100.
The petition was originally authored by Zach Childers, who said he realized that nobody was going to do it if he didn’t. The petition had 182 signatures by 6 p.m. Tuesday. The online petition is on petitions.moveon.org.
A petition at this point will not change the tax rate, Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said. The county did not hit the rollback threshold that would allow citizens to vote against the proposed tax rate.
Childers said he understood that but wanted to educate people and make them aware that they can have a voice. He said he believes the tax rate is not reflective of what county residents want, and that it will make it hard for younger people — like himself — to own property. He does not expect it to force commissioners to drop the rate, but hopes it will educate them better on what the people want, and maybe they will adjust it themselves, he said.
“I’m just trying to raise awareness and get people involved in what’s going on — which is a tax increase,” he said. “I’m hoping to get the commissioners attention and remind them that they represent us, the people.”
The rate would increase revenue by an additional $4,099,361. Of that, 384,740.83 is from new property added to the tax roll, a 25.25% increase in property tax revenue.
Lymbery said he did not know about the petition, but that he too was against the hike in taxes that the county is seeing.
“Everybody knows that I’ve been against this kind of tax increase,” he said. “Go on the (county) website and you’ll see my budget, you’ll see what I approved. I had the same tax rate as last year. I got outvoted. The commissioners have voted this tax increase in and they need to own up to it and accept responsibility for it.”
“I don’t think it’s necessary,” Childers said. “They need to learn better money management, not just relying on property taxes increases.”
He said the petition started Tuesday as a last-minute attempt to show the commissioners what the people they represent think, he said.
“I’ve been thinking about it and it’s been weighing heavily,” he said. “I was hoping someone would do something similar to this and I hadn’t seen it pop up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.