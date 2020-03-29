HUDSON — Robert Smith has almost 30 years under his belt as the mayor of the city of Hudson, and he has watched the community grow significantly over the years.
He and his wife Donna have lived in Hudson together since 1968 after they built a home.
“I lived in Lufkin, but I met Donna on Timberland Drive, draggin’ Timberland,” Robert said.
“Somewhere between Read’s Drive In and Saddlers,” Donna said. “We actually ran into each other.”
“I turned the corner and ran smack into her,” Robert said. “That’s how we met each other, and we’ve been married 51 years now.”
Bethlehem Methodist Church was the first thing that helped the Smiths feel a part of the community. Through growth and decay, the Smiths stayed at the church and built a community and family.
When his father passed away, Robert joined the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. That has been a legacy he and his family have continued through the generations.
“That kind of evolved into the city,” Donna said.
Robert’s first experience with politics was when he was appointed to the Hudson City Council in 1983 after a council member resigned. He was named mayor pro-tem in 1988 and stayed through 1991.
He was in and out through 1991-96, but he ran again in 1998 and has stayed ever since. This year no one has signed up to run against Smith or the two council members up for election, so he will continue his leadership.
Robert’s goal has been to keep taxes as low as possible while also providing the best services possible for the residents of the city. Taxes haven’t been raised in 13 years, and that is partly due to property value and sales tax revenue increases.
“I want to have an adequate city that takes care of the needs of the citizens at a rate that everybody can afford,” Robert said.
“We believe that Hudson is a fantastic place to live, it has a lot of potential for future growth. We have a good bunch of people out here who really seem to care about the community,” Donna said. “They’re not in it for themselves, but they want this to become a place their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids can grow up and be proud of.”
The Smiths said they have seen a tremendous growth in population in the community since they arrived, and that growth is steadily continuing. The population was around 1,600 when they first moved to Hudson, and now it is closer to 5,000.
In the late 1990s, the city began to receive some complaints about trash. Robert and another city employee traveled around the community and counted the bags of piled trash and rats in different neighborhoods.
“When we came back, I sat down and said I want to start a garbage pickup in Hudson,” Robert said.
After the council passed the motion to hire a garbage service, there was a group of people who pushed back against the idea, saying they were happy with the way things were, Robert said.
“I got it passed, even with all the negativism,” Robert said. “You couldn’t take it away from them now.”
Something very similar happened with the formation of the Hudson Police Department in 2000. Since then, the police department has been a great asset to the community, Robert said.
“It all hasn’t been wonderful,” Robert said. “There’s been a lot of times, you know. But we stayed with it.”
As the internet blossomed and social media along with it, Robert made a philosophy never to answer any questions or respond to any comments put forth against him online. Instead, he offers people the chance to call him or meet with him at city hall.
Offices in city hall have moved two times since its inception. They were originally located in the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department. Then they moved to a building on Mt. Carmel Road because they needed more space.
Most recently, Hudson City Hall has moved to the old Trout House on state Highway 94. Robert said he is so happy they were able to make it happen.
“I’m so tickled with this place here. I really am,” he said.
“I think this is one of the best things that they have done, regardless of what some people think,” Donna said. “There was a good possibility that this place was going to be torn down. This is one of the oldest houses in Hudson, and it needed to stay, something for Hudson to show.”
The Smiths said they are optimistic about the future of Hudson, but they hope people will be patient.
“I often have people call wanting to know why we can’t get a Walmart or we can’t get this. I tell them you can’t do that,” Robert said. “You can’t force growth. As the city grows, that will come.”
In the future, Robert said he would like to see taxes lower even more, and Donna said she would love to see more businesses come to Hudson. But regardless of what happens, the two will call Hudson home.
“This is a wonderful community,” Robert said. “People care for each other, and they help each other.”
“I like Hudson,” Donna said. “It’s home.”
