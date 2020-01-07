The National Weather Service is warning Angelina County residents of a potentially hazardous storm at the end of the week.
Forecasters expect Angelina County’s weather to become more volatile on Thursday, when there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms. The high Thursday should be about 75, with a low of 62.
The chance of thunderstorms drops to 40% Thursday night before climbing to 70% on Friday.
“At this time, it appears that the necessary ingredients will be in place for a significant severe weather outbreak sometime late Friday through Friday night,” forecasters said in a hazardous weather outlook provided Monday.
Tornadoes, wind gusts and large hail are all possibilities for Friday evening, forecasters said, as an upper-level storm approaches the four-state region from the west.
Forecasters expect the severe weather threat to have passed by Saturday morning, but believe there will still be a 40% chance of rain that day. The high should be near 58, with a low of 33.
Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 61.
Today’s weather will be sunny, with a high at 62 while the low will get down to 33 tonight, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which provides weather forecasts and records for Angelina County.
Forecasters said Wednesday’s weather will be mostly sunny, with a high of about 66 and a low around 53.
