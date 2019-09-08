Angelina County released the latest version of the 2020 budget, including all the changes made by commissioners over the last six weeks.
There will be public hearings at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and Sept. 20.
This budget will raise $4,099,361 more in revenue than last year — a 25.25% increase. Of that, $384,740.83 is from new property.
This rate will provide for a $21,211,910 budget. Of that amount, $15,911,760 is allocated to the general fund — an $813,861 increase from last year.
The road and bridge fund will get $4.5 million nearly doubling the originally proposed budget, which gave commissioners a total of $2,662,884. Of that amount:
■ Precinct 1 gets $1,296,420, which is up from $684,024. That amounts to $600,000 for hard top roads, $20,000 for culverts, $140,492 in equipment lease, $100,000 in capital outlay and an increase for gas, equipment maintenance and parts.
■ Precint 2 gets $481,596, which is up from $295,718. That amounts to $100,000 for hard top roads, $10,000 for capital outlay, $47,000 for renting equipment and more for gas, equipment maintenance and parts.
■ Precint 3 gets $1,315,054, which is up from $875,460. That amounts to $700,000 for hard top roads, $10,000 for culverts, $100,000 for capital outlay, and increases for gas, equipment maintenance and parts.
■ Precint 4 gets $1,406,957, which is up from $807,682. That amounts to $550,000 for hard top roads, $30,000 for culverts, $124,949 for capital outlay, $226,776 for equipment lease, $6,000 for training and an increase for gas, equipment maintenance and parts.
All county employees will get a $2,080 raise this year and that is reflected across the board in each department’s compensation and benefits line item.
Several county departments had smaller changes that the department either balanced themselves or were in response to an anticipated cost increase. There was also an overall decrease in the cost for worker’s compensation.
Many departments were given more for training purposes.
Each of the commissioners will get an increase for conferences. Precincts 1, 2 and 3 will get $4,000 — which is about $900 more than budgeted in 2019. Pct. 4 will get $6,000 for conferences, which is $2,900 more than last year.
The county judge will get more in compensation and benefits in 2020 compared to 2019 because of the raise, however, he stopped using the county insurance plan because he has health insurance outside of the county.
The county courts at law 1 and 2 had $1,000 or more increases in training for personnel.
The county attorney got an additional attorney and had a $2,000 increase in training personnel and $4,000 for dues and publications.
The constable of Precinct 1 was given a part-time employee and equipment and travel expenses for that person.
The Precinct 2, 3 and 4 constables were given base rate pay raises as well as raises in their travel allowance so each would have $13,000 a year.
The county jail had a line item for “inmate medical — contract added,” which is for $314,000. However, this is not much of an increase because they had a budget of nearly $400,000 for “inmate medical.” That item was reduced to $100,000. They were given more in their capital outlay as well to cover a new transportation vehicle.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office was given additional pay raises for all that are not in leadership roles or animal control. They also were given two additional vehicles and more equipment to accommodate new deputies — one was transferred from the courthouse earlier in the year and one is new. They also were given the new animal control position.
Election/Voter Registration was given money for an additional employee and $40,000 more to cover election expenses. The line item for telephone expenses was increased to $10,525 from $3,000 in 2019.
The indigent health care line item in Public Health and Welfare was increased to $1,050,000 from $890,000.
The Emergency Management Coordinator was given $30,000 for a new vehicle. The one the department has been using will be transferred to the airport.
The collection department budget was not funded this year because it is no longer required by the state to have one. Those working in the collections department will be given new roles if they wish in another department.
Data processing had an additional $30,000 added to capital outlay.
In the miscellaneous general fund budget:
■ Forensic services went up to $200,000 from $175,000.
■ The contribution to the Angelina County Health District went up to $844,255 from $790,881.
■ The Contingency Fund went up to $202,768 from $200,000.
■ The equipment upgrade went down to $50,000 from $155,270.
All four of the justices of the peace were given a $4,000 travel allowance. JP 3 was given an additional $800 for a cellphone allowance. JP 4 was given $200 for cellphone.
