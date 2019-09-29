The Deep East Texas Council of Government recently announced new grants available for the region from the Community Development Block Grant Programs for disaster mitigation.
Angelina County was listed as one of many who are eligible for grant monies because of floods from 2015, 2016 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
These monies are to be used for mitigation activities to “enhance the resilience of facilities,” a document provided by the Texas General Land Office said.
“All of our counties are eligible for these funds,” Lonnie Hunt, DETCOG’s executive director, said. “Every county in our region has been declared a major disaster area in one of the qualifying disasters if not more than one. There is something here for everybody.”
They are currently seeking input from community leaders as to the guidelines for this program and are holding a public hearing on Tuesday in Beaumont. Before any money is allocated DETCOG will have to determine those guidelines by using community input.
“These things can conceivably be used for things like (communications),” Hunt said. “They certainly can be used for infrastructure projects like roads and drainage and bridges and what have you.”
The document provided by the General Land Office highlights current hopes and guidelines they are considering. That includes the rule that they can’t be sued for emergency response services, but can be used for mitigation priorities to promote risk reduction in disasters and more stringent building and zoning codes to limit damage.
