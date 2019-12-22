Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 10 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Although many in 2019 were thrilled about the growing manufacturing scene in Angelina County, little kept the public’s attention like the pop, fizzle and bang of the county’s new eateries.
The Lufkin Daily News either reported on or reviewed more than 33 restaurants that either opened or closed in 2019. That means there was likely to be a restaurant opening or closing every week for at least 61.5% of 2019.
One of the biggest bangs and fizzles of 2019 was the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location near Buffalo Wild Wings. The local community was abuzz when the owners first opened its doors in January.
“We make pretty much everything by hand,” co-owner Chad Wadley said in a January Lufkin Daily News article. “We’re about quality, value and fun. If you come to Fuzzy’s and our employees aren’t smiling and treating you with respect, we’ve missed the mark.”
By summertime, however, fights began breaking out, and by the fall, the restaurant began losing sales, co-owner Scott Davis said in an October story about their closure.
There were 13 different disturbances from the store’s opening through Aug. 28, Lufkin police said. The restaurant closed in mid-October.
El Gallo Jr. and the Country Kitchen also opened and closed in 2019, but Tacos Mexico and In the Stix, respectively, have already opened in their place.
Other closures in 2019 included: Pie Five, which closed in February; Posado’s Cafe, which closed in August; Rice’s Barbecue; Little Mexico in the old Grandy’s building at Tulane and Timberland; Carls Jr. and Auntie Anne’s Pretzel.
Among the most highly celebrated openings was Angelina Brewing Co., which opened in downtown Lufkin in June. As the first brewery Lufkin has had in several years, expectations were high.
The brewery regularly hosts musicians and parties, and is hosting its first Roaring 20’s Prohibition-themed New Year’s Eve party this year.
Other openings celebrated in 2019 included: McAlister’s Deli, Deez Wingz, Crazy about Mangonadas, La’Bonita Michoacana, The Juzi Bar, Alex and Frenchy’s Bayou Grill, Biscuit Eater Bakery’s mall location, Stumps Pizza Co., Archer’s Snack Shack, Sno Bro’s, La Familia and The Table Cafe.
Mi Casa Su Casa and Andale both opened in Pollok and Pizza Hut opened in Diboll.
Three online delivery services also began working in Angelina County: Door-Dash, Waitr and Uber Eats.
Restaurants that were announced but will not open until 2020 include: Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp in the old Posados location; Roma Italian Bistro in the old Ray’s West; and Java Jacks, which announced they were expanding to Lufkin early in 2019 but have not set an opening date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.