Former deputies and the great-grandmother of a boy who drowned in 2015 testified Tuesday morning at the start of a suppression hearing in the case of Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods, 21, is charged with capital murder of a person under six years of age in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler, who authorities found dead in a pond Aug. 17, 2015, after hours of searching.
Following subsequent interviews regarding Mason’s death, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Woods on Aug. 28, 2015. Previous Lufkin Daily News Reports state Woods had told deputies he pushed Mason in the pond and turned his back, a testimony his attorney John Tunnell is hoping to suppress before the trial.
Before testimony began in state District Judge Paul White’s court, Tunnell said he believed his client had been pushed into making the statement by investigators. Assistant District Attorney Ken Dies said the officers acted in good faith, and noted Woods would sometimes be combative during interviews.
Former ACSO detective Pat Nichols took the stand first. He said he responded to the call about Mason being missing back when the incident occurred. He said he gave Woods and others at the scene blank statement sheets to fill out. Nichols could not recall if Woods had told him whether or not he could read or write and didn’t remember anyone taking a statement from Woods to write on his sheet. To Nichols’ recollection, he had no reason to believe that Woods didn’t adopt the written statement if Woods didn’t write it.
Mason’s great-grandmother, Janey Ramsey, also testified and said Woods was quiet when she and other members of Mason’s family were going to the sheriff’s office for initial interviews and statements.
They later returned to the sheriff’s office after investigators asked to speak solely to Woods. Again, she said he didn’t speak. Additionally, she said that she and Woods didn’t have much of a relationship between them and that Woods wouldn’t speak with her about anything that’s bothering him.
Harold Rapsilver, former ACSO sergeant, served as the final witness during Tuesday’s session. Rapsilver said Woods was among the last to be interviewed that day, and noted the interview was voluntary. He said he did not coerce Woods into making a statement. During the course of the interview, Woods used a drawn graph of the area to mark locations and where he had been with Cuttler.
Rapsilver’s initial interview with Woods was played for the judge’s consideration. During the interview, Rapsilver allowed Woods to take longer turns speaking to explain his point of view. Woods also would ask Rapsilver questions.
At one point in the interview, Rapsilver informed Woods his testimony appeared to be conflicting and didn’t corroborate with the testimonies of others, and insisted that as of the day after Mason’s death, he believed it to be a freak accident and emphasized he needed a truthful and accurate testimony to piece together what happened. Rapsilver also said that withholding or giving wrong information could look bad on Woods’ part.
The initial interview continued, and Woods said Mason had fussed at him while riding on a four-wheeler with him. Woods, angry, got off and left the boy unattended, he said.
The hearing went into recess with approximately 30 minutes left on Woods’ initial interview with Rapsilver, and will reconvene this morning.
