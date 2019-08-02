Angelina County Commissioners discussed their budget needs and requests during Thursday’s workshop.
Commissioners are continuing to make adjustments to the proposed 2020 county budget during their workshops. Another meeting tentatively was set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. That date and time could change until it is officially posted by county officials.
All four commissioners agreed that more funding is needed to improve road conditions. Each of the commissioners is requesting at least an additional $150,000 more than what is currently in the proposed budget.
In 2018, they were given an additional $700,000 to split between them for the 2019 budget and because of the rainy conditions, much of that money went to “getting people home,” Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison said.
“I will do the best job I can do with what I have to do it with,” he said. “That’s about what we’re doing. And it’s a terrible job. I haven’t fixed them like I should because I can’t afford to fix them like I should. We’re going to have to go up and try to get some money so we can get these roads fixed.”
Three of the commissioners requested an additional line item to purchase new equipment to replace older machinery they say is continually breaking down. Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire was the lone exception
This is an issue that Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts has spoken of before. He says he has 29 pieces of equipment at his county barn; 15 pieces are 15 years old or older and 10 are more than 20 years old.
He said this means a lot of his equipment breaks down because of wear and tear.
Harrison and Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy also spoke about that issue.
“Coming in, I’ve been dealing with some old equipment issues,” Kennedy said. “And when you’re trying to do some work, you’ve got to have the equipment to work with.”
He explained how he has spent much of his first year worrying about whether the equipment would work well enough for them to start on a project, and then he worries about the safety of the equipment.
Pitts and Harrison requested a line item of $100,000 a year to cover the cost of new equipment. Kennedy asked for $150,000.
Cheshire leases his equipment, and with the lease he has warranties. He said this has lessened his time spent fixing equipment or going without it. He also said commissioners share equipment when another precinct is in need, and that has helped get some work done.
Harrison and Cheshire also requested more for culverts because both faced more culvert issues this past year and anticipate that to ramp up in 2020.
Considering raises for county employees was another part of the discussion. County workers received a 4% cost of living adjustment in the 2017 budget. To do that, taxes were raised from 45.62 cents per $100 valuation in 2016 to 46.185 cents per $100 valuation. That tax rate matched the effective tax rate, the rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties from both the 2015 and 2016 tax years.
That tax increase also provided an additional $500,000 to the road and bridge funds
The commissioners did not determine what kind of raise would be implemented. County Judge Don Lymbery suggested the raise not be for the people at the “top.”
Harrison disagreed, saying the raise needed to be across the board. Cheshire concurred, saying he had a family he was also trying to support.
Lymbery told commissioners they would need additional funding to meet their requests and the requests of other county officials. The proposed budget maintained the 2019 tax rate of 43 cents per $100 valuation and would result in an additional $1.4 million in 2020 revenue. However, this may not be enough to cover all the budget requests made, Lymbery said.
Among the other requests discussed at the special meeting:
County treasurer Jill Brewer spoke on behalf of her employees, asking for a raise for them. She requested an additional $3,000 to cover both employees and bring their pay in line with the rest of the people in similar positions throughout the county.
Ricky Connor, the county’s emergency coordinator, requested an additional $30,000 in his capital outlay to purchase a new vehicle. The one he currently works with is 10 years old, was purchased with money from Homeland Security and has more than 115,000 miles on it.
Pct. 1 Judge Billy Ball requested the commissioners grant Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman’s request for a part-time person to work as constable in his office. This is because of an anticipated increase in workload after Sept. 1 because of recently passed state legislation. He said it was not a request for Selman, but for the safety of his court.
Pct. 4 Judge Rodney Cheshire requested money to cover a cellphone and more money for fuel.
The cellphone discussion was brought up for the other judges as well because they are all on call more often than not. Pct. 3 Judge Pat Grubbs also asked for money to cover her cellphone cost. Ball and Pct. 2 Judge Don Puckett were against the county paying their cellphone bills.
Grubbs also requested pay to cover fuel, new hire training and OnStar navigation services.
Pct. 3 Constable Chad Willson submitted a written request for a raise for himself and the constables in precincts 2 and 4 to match Selman’s pay. He claimed they do the same job and, as such should, have the same base pay. This does not include certificate pay.
The commissioners also discussed the fate of the county collections department. The collections department used to be a state-mandated department but it will no longer be so in 2020. The commissioners will need to decide what happens to the two women who work for the department.
