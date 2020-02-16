Early voting for the 2020 primary election begins Tuesday.
“Early voting is definitely the way to go,” Elizabeth Hawkins, the elections administrator, said. “We have the annex open for eleven days straight with a couple of days with extended hours, then we have three other locations open during business days only for two weeks.”
Early voting offers residents an opportunity to cast a ballot at their leisure and without facing the crowds of election day, Hawkins said, adding she hopes voters will utilize that time and ease the wait times on the actual election day.
This is also the first primary the new voting machines will be used. The early ballots will not be counted until Election Day; those are the first results voters will see the evening of March 3.
All early voting locations are available beginning Tuesday.
The annex will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; from noon-5 p.m. Feb. 23; from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 26-28.
Early voting also will take place from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and from Feb. 24-28 at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley St.; Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north; and Zavalla City Hall, 838 E. Main St.
