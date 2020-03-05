ZAVALLA — Zavalla High School art students have created a number of murals and installations to enhance their campus and their community.
“You walk around and all you can see is brick,” art teacher Lisa Lapp said. “It needed some kind of color.”
Lapp has been with Zavalla ISD for many years, but this is her second year as art teacher. During her first year, she asked if the students could do something to enhance the campus, and the administration agreed.
The students created a mural with the school logo on it for the side of one building last year. Then the cafeteria staff asked if they could do one in the cafeteria.
“I think it’s amazing,” freshman Corbin Cheney said. “You make something and it’s going to maybe inspire kids 30 years down the line.”
The cafeteria mural is a retro, colorful design with several animated foods drawn in. Atlanta McCarty said she and a friend came up with the idea to add fries to the hamburger.
“I saw the burger, and I just thought, ‘Fries!’” Atlanta said.
Then the city of Zavalla asked the students to redo all the Christmas decorations for the town.
“It’s cool to be able to work in the town because things can get run down, and we can fix it up, make it look a little nicer,” junior Holden Boulware said.
Art class helps students learn more about creativity and expression, freshman Azaleigh Serra said. It works the creative side of your brain and gives you a chance to relax, sophomore Joseph Bridges said.
“Creativity lets you see things in a different way,” Joseph said. “In a more colorful way.”
“And it can make other people have a different outlook on things,” Corbin said.
For being a smaller school, the class enjoys trying a little bit of everything — clay, painting, paper, paint guns, mosaics and more, Lapp said.
“I think the community is seeing what we’re doing, and it’s not just school. It’s communitywide,” Lapp said. “They’ve already asked us for next year to do the nativity scene, so we’re getting booked ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.