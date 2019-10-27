Hundreds of East Texans turned out on a brisk Saturday afternoon for the annual Pumpkin Party at The Museum of East Texas.
The day started out cold and a little dreary, but as the event picked up, so did the temperatures as the sun began to peek through the clouds, museum director J.P. McDonald said.
“It was cold, but it’s a glorious day,’’ McDonald said. ‘‘We’re blessed. It’s just a fun afternoon for all of our friends.”
The museum hosts the annual party, now in its 26th year, in collaboration with the Lufkin Fire Department.
Members of the department were on hand to answer fire safety questions and distribute fire safety bookmarks as part of national Fire Prevention Month, which also occurs in October.
A fire truck and an EMS vehicle were on site for the kids to examine. They also had a chance to sit in the driver’s seat for a picture.
All of the fall festivities took place on the plaza in front of the museum.
A pumpkin patch featuring pumpkins of all shapes and sizes greeted families as they arrived at the plaza.
After picking the perfect pumpkin, families had a chance to sit at one of the tables in the plaza and gussy up their gourd with a variety of materials, including feathers, eyes, glitter, markers, pipe cleaners and more.
Seven-year-old Quinn Harper Newland came to the party with her great-grandmother. She said all of the pumpkins were her favorite party of the day.
‘‘I love pumpkins,’’ she said while decorating her pumpkin, which featured a face on one side and her name written in glue and then covered in glitter on the other.
Children were encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and participate in all kids of Halloween-themed games for candy.
Some of those activities included ghost bowling, jack-o’-lantern bean bag toss, face painting, witch hat ring toss, spoon eye ball race and a photo board. Cupcake decorating also was offered.
The Pumpkin Party is one of four free Super Saturdays developed by the museum. It is supported by several area businesses and foundations.
