The Lufkin Corps Salvation Army announced that it raised $142,000 with the community’s help through the 2019 Red Kettle Season.
The Red Kettle Campaign has been a part of the Salvation Army for many years, and it is a staple in the Lufkin community. Volunteers gather to don Santa hats and ring a bell at shop fronts around town.
“The Red Kettle Campaign is an opportunity to raise funds for the social service work that the Salvation Army does in order to help people out with their financial needs and buying supplies to help people with food, clothing and shelter,” Capt. Cavon Phillips said.
The organization’s goal this year was $125,000. This year’s total was also slightly more than last year’s total.
Last year, $86,709 was raised in kettle funds and $44,476 was raised in funds from website donations, through the QR code donations and through mail donations.
This year $83,392 was raised from the kettle funds, and $58,383 was raised in website, QR code and mail donations. A QR code is posted on the kettles linking to an online donation portal. The QR code can be accessed by opening the camera app on a smartphone and hovering over the code.
Apple Pay Bump also was added this year. Givers with iPhones generation 10 and higher could simply bump their phone against the kettle and signify an amount to give through Apple Pay.
Phillips said the advancements in technology could have contributed to more donations this year, and that it did impact the number of volunteers.
“Register to Ring has been part of the Salvation Army for about two years, but it is new to the Southern territory,” Phillips said. “It was new to us this year. People can go online, pick their own shifts and their own locations. It was very user-friendly, and there was a good turnout.”
The Red Kettle is more than a fundraiser; it’s a symbol of hope, Phillips said. The Red Kettle is a staple of the Salvation Army.
“The Red Kettle is essentially a movie star,” Phillips said. “I think the Red Kettle brings hope; it brings joy. When people see the Red Kettle, I think they’re more willing to give.”
Phillips thanked all the businesses, organizations and individuals that provided the support through sponsorship and time to make the Red Kettle Season possible.
