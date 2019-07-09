The Hudson Volunteer Fire Department garnered 150 signatures for a petition to begin an Emergency Services District in Hudson.
Jeff Barker, the president of HVFD, will present it to the Angelina County Commissioners at 10 a.m. today. The petition is asking that commissioners put it on the November ballot for a vote.
“Basically, we’re trying to get an ESD started which will cover fire, rescue and (Advanced Life Support) first responders,” Barker said.
This does not include the Emergency Medical Services such as though used with ambulances, Barker said. The HVFD has people who were trained as paramedics or who have other forms of training, but would still rely on Lufkin for ambulance services.
The emergency district being proposed is similar to an independent school district in that it would garner tax dollars. They are hoping for 10 cents on a $100 valuation and would cover the same land as Hudson ISD, Barker said.
In 2010, the U.S. Census said Hudson’s population was 2,958 and had 612 housing units.
If approved by voters, county commissioners would appoint five people living in Hudson to a board to oversee budgets, Barker said.
