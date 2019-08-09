Thursday’s Angelina County budget workshop became heated when the discussion turned to commissioners’ road and bridge budgets.
“You’re looking at roughly $2 million (over the balanced budget), once the stuff is added in that was added today,” County Judge Don Lymbery said. “... Basically, in order to generate this much additional income, you’re talking about a pretty healthy tax increase.”
In response, Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire said the judge had already raised taxes.
The current proposed tax rate is 43 cents per $100 valuation for the 2020 budget. This would generate $1,454,064 more in revenue — an 8.96% increase from last year.
An updated budget, with a few options for finding revenue, may be presented at the next budget workshop, tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
Each of the commissioners asked for additional funds during the Aug. 2 workshop.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Greg Harrison’s request was $589,803 over the proposed budget.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Kermit Kennedy’s request was $381,326 over the proposed budget.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Pitts’ request was $417,208 over the proposed budget.
Cheshire’s request was $457,255 over the proposed budget.
Following an overview of what each commissioner requested, Lymbery asked what commissioners could cut out of their budgets. Pitts and Cheshire said they were unwilling to compromise.
“Consistently, what has always happened and what is happening now, is every department is funded before road and bridge is, and road and bridge gets what’s left,” Cheshire said. “And, quite frankly, I’m tired of it.”
Lymbery suggested taking the budget and tax rate back to the drawing board with Angelina County Auditor Janice Cordray and determining a few alternatives, including a tax increase.
The commissioners also further clarified and approved budget requests made by other departments. None will be finalized until the budget is approved.
They approved Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman’s request for a part-time constable at a cost of $11,974, which covers 400 hours of work over the course of the year, a radio and $3,000 to cover fuel for the year.
They gave parity pay to the other three constables. This means all four constables will be paid the same base rate of $52,285. This means roughly an additional:
$10,000 for Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathan.
$11,000 for Pct. 3 Constable Chad Wilson.
$8,000 for Pct. 4 Constable Ray Anthony.
Commissioners also agreed to give them all $13,000 for fuel, an increase of $1,000 from what was proposed.
Lymbery said he thought the equal pay was unjustified. But Cheshire, Pitts and Harrison voted in favor.
Commissioners continued discussing the District Attorney’s request for additional personnel. The DA’s proposal was for two new prosecutors; commissioners are discussing adding a prosecutor and an investigator.
Cheshire said he would prefer only give the DA one prosecutor and no investigator. Harrison said they should give both for the sake of moving through the backed-up case log faster.
“Law enforcement doesn’t stop with putting boots on the ground,” Lymbery said. “You have got to have a place to put the criminal when they’re arrested, i.e. jail, the county is responsible for that. But then with the prosecutors and the courts, you’ve got to do something with them at some point. And that’s all of our law enforcement.”
The commissioners agreed the Angelina County Jail should get a new transportation vehicle.
They also agreed to a request by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for two new deputies and six new vehicles. Four of those vehicles are regularly purchased to keep ASCO’s equipment up to date.
Commissioners also approved:
■ The additional employee requested by the Elections Administration.
■ The new vehicle request by Emergency Management. That department will give its current vehicle to the Angelina County Airport, which will provide a vehicle for trade-in.
■ An additional $4,000 to Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Pat Grubbs for travel expenses, including cellphone and OnStar services.
■ An additional $4,000 to Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Rodney Cheshire for travel expenses, and agreed to pay his phone bill when they know the exact cost.
