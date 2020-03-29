During the time of social isolation, the key to cuisine is take-out.
Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean fast food. Many restaurants are offering take-out menus and modifications in order to survive the current dine-in restrictions.
Some friends and I decided to try Mamá Juanita’s in Huntsville this weekend, and even with the virus hanging over everyone’s head, I enjoyed the experience.
The mini chain’s menu was posted online, so we had plenty of time to peruse it before making the call. The staff was friendly, and the order was ready as I drove up.
For an appetizer, we chose the Queso Flameado with Chorizo. A flameado is thicker than regular queso. It’s meant more to be spooned into a tortilla than dipped with chips. In Mamá Juanita’s homemade tortillas it tasted like gourmet grilled cheese. However, the experience is a bit one-dimensional without the addition of the green or red sauce.
Both tasted wonderful and capitalized on a different side of your typical sauce flavor palate. The green sauce was creamy and bursting with flavor. The red sauce was more abrasive and spicy but also flavor-blasted.
For entrees, we tried the Ground Beef Chimichanga, the Don Pablano, the Beef Fajita Quesadilla and the Tilapia and Blackened Shrimp.
The Beef Fajita Quesadilla was everything you want in a quesadilla — flavor, juice, texture and consistency. The meat was cooked oh, so well, and the cheese was a delicacy. I might have enjoyed a bit more crunch from the tortilla, but it was a take-out meal. And the flavor of the homemade tortilla made up for lack of crunch.
The Ground Beef Chimichanga was good. Its flaky crust had enough stability not to fall apart. Its darker tones worked well with the quality ground beef. I could have used a little more crunch, but I might again chalk that up to time and transport. It was a good budget meal around $8. If you’re hanging out with your expensive friends, and all you’ve got is a $10 in your wallet, this is the plate for you.
The Tilapia and Blackened Shrimp was quite good. Both tilapia and shrimp were cooked well with juice and fall-apart texture. The flavor from the seasoning on top was good, but it was missing something. Perhaps something on the spicier edge like cayenne. I enjoyed the combination with the rice and guacamole, two items I hardly ever care for.
The Don Poblano was the winning dish of the evening. Its amazing flavor was sweet and slightly spicy. The pepper had great texture and combined well with the dark breading and a topping of white cheese and tomato sauce. It was listed in the top 10 most popular category on DoorDash, and I think it earned that rating because it’s easy to like, well prepared, balanced, not too spicy and a large portion size.
Overall, I was impressed with Mamá Juanita’s. While it’s not my favorite Mexican restaurant, it has made it up there on the list. I recommend trying it out one day.
Mamá Juanita’s is at 154 Interstate 45 south in Hunstville and is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
