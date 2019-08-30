Angelina College hosted its third Food Truck Fest and Community Involvement Fair Thursday, bringing students, faculty and community members together.
“We’re a community college, so we’re a college for our community,” said Jordan LaCaille, student life and orientation coordinator. “I know, coming from a family of six, it was always a hassle for my mom to plan something for all of us. This gives families a safe place to come with mostly free entertainment.”
Holly Klock came out to enjoy the evening with her daughter, daughter-in-law, son and granddaughter.
“We love to get out of the house and enjoy the events the college has,” Klock said. “It’s about making memories for us. Plus, this is like a night off for me. I work with the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department, so the last two nights around this time I was fighting fires.”
Klock’s son said he enjoyed being able to get out of the house, and he immediately made a beeline for the carnival rides.
LaCaille said this fair is a place for all types of students, from those fresh out of high school to well into adulthood, and faculty and staff to mix, as well.
Art instructor Le’Anne Alexander said she loves food trucks like Shali’s Indian Kitchen, so this event is a great evening stop for her and her family.
Sophomore Jimmy Monteaux said he didn’t get to attend the event last year, so he was excited to make it out this year. He made stops at several of the food trucks, sampling their goods.
“I’m looking forward to trying out the mechanical bull,” Monteaux said. “I like that this is something that’s not just open to the students but to the staff and community, too. And they have different organizations here that help the community like the Family Crisis Center and the Burke Center, so if someone needs something, they can find it.”
