Texas country singer-songwriter Josh Ward will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Banita Creek Hall in Nacogdoches.
Ward is from Montgomery, and he has performed in Nacogdoches many times. He has six albums, including a “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas” record.
His most recent album, “More Than I Deserve,” was released on May 4, 2018, and saw more than 300,000 streams in just a few weeks.
“I told somebody earlier, we’re just out here trying to put out the best music that we possibly can,” Ward said. “The accolades that come with it, the 12 back-to-back No. 1’s in Texas — it’s very humbling to me.”
The fans and the radio drive the success home, Ward said. What really matters to him is whether or not his fans are connecting with his music.
“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and go, hey, man, I was going through a rough patch, and ‘Sent Me You’ got me through it. I’ve had folks come up to me and go, hey, we got married and ‘Together’ was our first song we danced to,” Ward said.
“That right there is better than any No. 1’s, any New Male Vocalist awards, anything in the world. That’s one of the greatest compliments you could ever get — to have somebody say, ‘I connect with your song on a personal level.’”
Ward’s song “Together” was featured on a recent episode of “The Ranch” on Netflix. He said it was a cool experience — the first time his song was featured on TV.
“It blows my mind,” he said. “I cannot express what it’s like to hear your song on a TV show. It’s wild. And we’re pursuing more.”
Ward grew up singing in the church choir as a child. He rodeoed for a while, and his hauling partners became his first audience as he learned to play guitar.
“Soon after that, life took over, and eventually we started playing bars,” he said. “I think it was early 2005, so it’s been a while.”
Over time, he began playing at bigger clubs and publishing music, and now he’s on tour across the country.
Influences like Merle Haggard, George Jones, Jackie Whitley, George Strait, Mark Chesnutt and Daryle Singletary helped him develop his current smooth, sultry sound.
“Those are the guys I was big on,” he said. “There’s a string of these guys whenever I was growing up listening to music, I was drawn to that sound. … I didn’t want to sound exactly like them, but I wanted to take just a little bit from every single one of those guys and put it into what I was doing.”
His current goals are to continue to put out the best music he possibly can and to make a good living for his wife and kids. He said he is excited to return to East Texas and see his family and friends.
“Them people up there in East Texas — that’s my people,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased at //bit.ly/36EoeGv. They are $12 for 21 and up and $17 for under 21 in advance and $15 for 21 and up and $20 for under 21 on the day of the show.
