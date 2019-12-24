Age: 18
School: Hudson High School
College/professional plans: I plan on majoring in business at Texas A&M Mays School of Business.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? I think one of my funniest memories from high school so far was being in a class with almost my entire group of my closest, extremely goofy girlfriends. Mrs. Howatt was a trooper for dealing with us.
Favorite form of social media? Why? I would definitely say Snapchat is my favorite because it is so easy to communicate, and it’s honestly very entertaining.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Stole the Show” by Kygo. The song honestly just fits the idea that we are all about to close this chapter of our lives, and although our time together is coming to an end and we do have to leave, we stole the show.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would definitely bring back the Chick-fil-A sandwiches Hudson used to have back in the day. I am so sad I didn’t get to experience this.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I would describe it as very homey. Everyone knows everyone, which can be good and bad. But you are able to have very close connection and people who are always looking out for you and wanting you to succeed.
Have you changed since freshman year? Oh, yes. I’ve definitely matured, but I think I have also become a lot more laid back. Ultimately, I’ve learned that life will go on. No matter how bad or how hard it is, you’ll get through it. So why worry so much? Just sit back and enjoy the ride and enjoy the time you have with the people you love.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the fact that there is so much hate. Life is so much better when you just learn to love. If people would learn to love themselves and to love others through whatever, the world would be a much happier place.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Everything will be fine. There is no point in continuously worrying over things of the past and of things you cannot control. God has a plan, and sometimes it’s not yours. You just have to be willing to go with the flow and keep a positive outlook on things.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Karen Walker, aka “Momma Walker,” my third-grade teacher, has been one of those teachers to forever have a connection and impact. She has always been there to support me and be a real role model in my life. I am so thankful I got to have her as a teacher and even more blessed to have her as a friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.