The state of Texas and Angelina County have seen an increase in the number of students with exemptions from vaccines typically required to attend public and private schools.
Texas allows parents to file for an exemption from vaccines for “reasons of conscience.”
Since 2005, the number of nonmedical vaccine exemptions in kindergarteners has increased from 0.5% to 2.15%.
The Texas Tribune compiled data of school districts across the state from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Huntington ISD had the highest increase in the county. The number of kindergarteners with exemptions increase from 0.9% in 2005 to more than 5% in 2017. The number has since decreased to 2.46%, or three kindergarteners out of 122.
Superintendent David Flowers said 2017 was an anomaly year in which several interconnected families decided to go the nonmedical exemption route. He said it could have had to do with the anti-vaccination movement that was beginning to gain notoriety at the time, but the district didn’t ask the families.
Lufkin ISD went from 0.6% to 1.47% in 2018, with 545 total kindergarteners enrolled this year and eight kindergarteners with exemptions.
Hudson ISD went from 0% in 2005 to 1.48% in 2018, with a total of 203 kindergarteners and three kindergarteners with exemptions.
Central ISD went from 0% in 2005 to 1.83% in 2018, with a total of 109 kindergarteners and two kindergarteners with exemptions.
Diboll ISD went from 0% in 2005 to 1.63% in 2018, with a total of 123 kindergarteners and two kindergarteners with exemptions.
The Tribune reported that the collected data is incomplete for multiple reasons. While school districts are required to complete a self-reported survey every year, the state doesn’t have a way to enforce that mandate. The historical vaccine exemption rate is shown only for school districts with at least seven years of data reported to the state.
The Department of State Health Services also does not release the data on school districts or private schools with fewer than five students enrolled, and the Tribune chose not to publish vaccine exemption data reported to the state for school districts with kindergarten classes with less than 20 students.
Zavalla and Wells ISD’s data was not listed.
Dr. Cristina Graves with The Children’s Clinic in Lufkin is a medical doctor certified in pediatrics. She said more parents are subscribing to anti-vaccine beliefs, and the exemption form submitted to the state does not require a doctor’s signature.
“The only time a doctor is willing to sign off on no vaccines is for medical problems like chemo for cancer or other severe immune-suppressing diseases,” Graves said. “That hasn’t changed. It’s the parents’ perspectives that have changed.”
The trend is frustrating and frightening, she said, adding that the recent surge of measles is a prime example of why it’s a problem. The New York Times reported in June that the nation is struggling with the worst measles outbreak in 25 years with more than 1,000 confirmed cases in 28 states.
Maine, California, Mississippi, West Virginia, New York have done away with nonmedical exemptions, and Washington state eliminated exemptions based on personal beliefs but kept religious exemptions for measles, mumps and rubella vaccines.
Vaccination of each U.S. birth cohort with the current childhood immunization schedule prevents 42,000 deaths and 20 million cases of disease with a net savings of nearly $14 billion in direct costs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about the Texas vaccine exemption regulations, visit dshs.texas.gov/immunize/school/exemptions.aspx.
