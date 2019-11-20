Lufkin High School art students created a mural for the Woodland Heights Medical Center Rehabilitation Center pediatric hall.
Director Nichole Chala approached Denise Davis, LHS School of Fine Arts department head, about creating the mural to stimulate conversations for their patients to develop communication skills.
“We wanted to involve the community in a project that would enhance the pediatric program here and get kids more involved, see something they could touch and feel, and enhance their therapy while they’re here,” Chala said.
While they could have had anyone, even professionals, complete the mural, it meant more to them to be able to involve the students from LHS, Chala said.
“They gave us an idea, but then the students shaped it,” Davis said.
Sophomore Molly Davis and juniors Parker Winthrop and Lola Pillows worked on the project. They each said they hoped their work would impact children.
“I like helping kids, and I can understand how it could help with talking because sometimes I have trouble with talking, and having something to start conversations helps a lot,” Lola said.
“I like making things — it’s what I do — and I’m glad it can be put to use for something,” Molly said.
Each of the students go through a lot, and art is their island where they can escape to, Parker said.
“If this helps them smile, I’d be happy,” Parker said.
“I hope it makes them happy,” Molly said. “When I was little, things like that really helped spark my interest.”
The room is a central area amid smaller offices that allows speech therapists to do group and individual training.
Speech language pathologist Jennifer Deikert said the mural gave the room a peaceful environment that was more kid-friendly rather than plain white walls.
“The biggest thing that I wanted out of it as a speech therapist was the ability for the communication opportunities that it provides,” she said. “It’s blue and calming, and all the sea life provides a lot of opportunities for natural communication with the kids.”
