No one showed up to speak at the first public hearing Diboll held on its proposed tax rate and budget, City Manager Gerry Boren said.
Diboll is proposing a tax rate of 63 cents per $100 valuation. It would increase revenue $39,055 — a 3.22% increase from last year. This will support the $2,040,187.50 budget for 2020.
Another public hearing for both will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The council potentially could approve both at a 3 p.m. meeting on Sept. 24.
Councilmen also approved refinancing a bond on Tuesday that will save the city $84,712.44.
“That’s going to open more cash flow to the city so we can do some more,” Boren said.
He said the money will be used to buy a new generator for the police department and city hall because the one they have been using has quit working. He said it will cost more to repair it than it would to get a new one.
The rest of the money will go toward underground infrastructure, he said.
The council also approved an ordinance establishing “Municipal Street Maintenance and Repair Fees.” Boren said the fee is $2.50 per household each month. That money would be directly allocated to road maintenance, he said.
“It’s not going to generate much, but it will be a growing fund,” he said.
“To increase taxes would not ensure that roads are taken care of,’’ he said. ‘‘This way the citizens will know that this road maintenance fee is strictly for roads while the taxes go for everything.”
