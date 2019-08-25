Sammie still gets excited when someone new walks by her kennel. She’s skinny and homely, but is doing worlds better from when she arrived.
Offer her a gentle touch and a milk bone, and she won’t leave your side.
Sammie came to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter more than a year ago, and despite the long time in the shelter, she is one of the lucky few with the Lufkin Police Department supporting her, assistant shelter director Paula Taylor said.
“We’ve had her so long, we don’t normally keep them that long,” she said. “Chief Thomas keeps asking us to hold on, wait until she finds a good home.”
LPD found her on Sept. 12, 2018, in pain in a hotel room with her mouth zip-tied. They then arrested and charged 23-year-old Mathew Edward Mosely with animal cruelty.
The shelter took her in as a cruelty case. While there, she battled parvo and won, with LPD taking care of a portion of her bills, Taylor said.
It was then that Mosely lost his rights to her and she was free to be adopted.
“Bless her heart, she’s still here,” Taylor said. “She has a tendency to be a little dog-aggressive, and that’s why we can’t get her out of here. Other than that, she’s wonderful with people.”
She has had lots of practice over the last year she’s been in the shelter. She knows the direction to the dog park and walks well on a leash. She loves to be the center of attention and gives hugs and kisses frequently.
Taking Sammie out of the kennel and into the yard is one of the best ways to get to know her, as it is with most animals, Taylor said.
Since she was rescued, she has learned to love people and will do anything to make them love her, too.
Sammie was a puppy when she was first brought to Kurth and has grown up in the kennel. She needs a home with a family where she’s the only pet, Taylor said.
Sammie is one of three dogs in the shelter who have stayed for so long. Dave and Ginger have also been there for almost a year.
Dave is a big dog who needs a home where he can run and be wild. He’s sweet and loves other dogs, Taylor said.
Ginger is an older girl and she wants a home where she can relax, Taylor said.
“A dog is going to show so much different inside a kennel,” Taylor said. “Getting them out of the kennel gets them out the environment. Walking them outside and messing with them outside is going to do a whole lot better than looking at them in that kennel. That doesn’t do any justice for them at all.”
