Clear skies and cool temperatures are on the horizon for much of the week, according to forecasters.
Today’s forecast is sunny with a high near 66 and a low around 41, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, which provides the forecast for Angelina County and surrounding areas. Wednesday is mostly sunny with a high near 67 and a low around 47.
The four-state region the Shreveport office covers may see showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday, particularly at night, a hazardous weather outlook states. Angelina County’s forecast for Thursday is mostly sunny in the day with a high near 71 with a 30% chance of showers and then a cloudy night with a low around 53.
Friday’s forecast is partly sunny during the day with a high near 64 and a low around 47. The forecast for Saturday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 64 and a low around 49. Sunday’s early forecast is partly sunny with a high near 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.