The city of Zavalla was recently awarded a 75% Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to cover the cost of two new generators to be used at two of their three water wells.
“We have three water wells and the Gooey Well has a generator on it but all the wells have to work together to make the system run correctly,” Zavalla city secretary Waunesa Herrington said.
She originally applied for the grant in 2016 and was approved for $43,934, but with Hurricane Harvey the cost of generators went up to $58,338.40, which was beyond what the grant would help them afford. Herrington has spent that time since working with FEMA to alter the grant to cover the increased cost.
In a specially called meeting, the city council approved the purchase of both grants. One is a 30 kilowatt diesel and the other is a 50 kW diesel. Both will go on the Marshall and Broaddus tanks.
It will be about six to eight weeks before the city sees the generators, but once they are received, Payne Electrical Contractors will install them quickly, she said.
The city has to pay entirely for the cost of the generators and installation first, then FEMA will reimburse them for 75% of the cost, Herrington said. The city is borrowing that amount from UBank and will pay the 75% once the grant money comes in. The remaining 25% of the cost will be paid by the city in small monthly payments, she said.
The city also is working on a few other grants. One is for a warning system that would keep Zavalla residents updated on any future weather-related disasters like tornadoes or hurricanes. Another will be for sewer generators.
She applied for these grants in 2018 and does not expect to hear back on them yet, but thinks they are an important next step for the city.
