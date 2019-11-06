HUNTINGTON — Huntington ISD Health Services hosted a Stop the Bleed training for administrators, counselors, social workers, nurses and more across Region VII Tuesday morning and afternoon.
“The No. 1 preventable cause of death is bleeding,” said Wanda Havard, registered nurse at HISD. “When I went to training four or five years ago, the surgeons were saying they were getting unnecessary (deaths on arrival) from wounds that, if they had a tourniquet, would not be fatal.”
“These kinds of injuries have blood loss that will kill you in three minutes or less,” registered nurse Quay Innerarity said.
During a time of danger like if an active shooter were on campus, emergency responders cannot enter the building until it has been cleared, so those trained with skills to stop major bleeding can save lives that otherwise would have been lost, Havard said.
Through House Bill 496, the Texas Legislature mandated that school districts implement a Stop the Bleed protocol by Jan. 1, 2020. Districts must train staff and students and provide classroom kits with certain aid items like tourniquets and gauze.
Havard taught trainees about applying pressure, packing wounds and applying tourniquets, as well as the ABCs of bleeding control — Alert 911, assess Bleeding, Compress the wound.
Since the trainings they have hosted, Havard said there have been at least two instances in which trainees have used what they learned in real-life scenarios.
One teacher was at home while her husband was bush hogging in the field in an enclosed, air-conditioned tractor. She sees him driving quickly toward her when he says, ‘Let’s go to the emergency room.’
“A stick had come up through the tractor and had severed his brachial artery, and he was bleeding,” Havard said. “She had the training, so she runs into the house looking for something to use as a tourniquet. … She got him wrapped up, they elevated it, they held pressure on it, and they get to the ER.”
They found out that the stick was forked, and one side of it went into his chest about an inch and a half above his heart. Since they did not remove the piece of the stick in his chest, he was OK. The doctor asked her where she learned about tourniquets, and she proudly told him.
The next incident happened when a student in agriculture shop hit his head and started bleeding profusely. By the time Havard made the two-minute walk to the ag shop, the students in the training had already stopped the bleed.
Havard encouraged the trainees to teach students. She said she was impressed with the attentiveness and seriousness of the 170 students who attended the training, and some of them needed that training a few days later.
“You never know when this training is going to be useful,” Havard said. “The kids had it under control.”
“This training is absolutely not just for school shootings,” Innerarity said.
Tiffani Brantner, Central Elementary School’s nurse, said the training was wonderful — informative and relevant in a school setting — and she plans on using what she’s learned to improve the training for her school’s training and kits.
“I think it’s good to hear feedback from teachers and students,” Brantner said. “I also think it’s good to have non-medical people in the training, too, because they’re not going to think the same way as an RN.”
Yalonda Thompson, Bonner Elementary School’s nurse, said she thought it was great that they included so many of their students and staff in the training.
“You never know in what situation you will need this training,” Thompson said. “In high school, they’re out and they’re driving and you have to think even beyond this. Would they have gone and gotten that training otherwise?”
