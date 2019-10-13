Community expression flowed at Neighborhood Strong’s Art in the Park event Saturday morning and early afternoon at Jones Park.
Director Wayne Lawrence said the event was an effort to help provide a venue for local artists to come and display their talents and to provide an event for the community to enjoy.
“Part of our mission, in addition to renovating homes, is to help restore a little bit of hope to the community,” Lawrence said. “Art and music are a vital part of that process, helping people have hope.”
This was Dwight Gipson’s third year to participate in Art in the Park. He describes his art as a little bit of everything. But he primarily uses watercolors and charcoal and graphite.
“I’ve been creating since before I could read,” he said. “I never had a class, and I think that’s an advantage.”
Without a teacher, he developed his own style. He says that God is his teacher because he is the one who gave him the talent, and he wants to help others realize their gifts, too.
“I’m from this side of town, and there’s a lot of kids who’ve got abilities, but nobody pushes them,” Gipson said. “I have kids come up to me in Brookshire Brothers and everywhere else, wanting to know how to do things, and I tell them, come by my house — I’ll teach you, show you a better way.”
Lufkin High School art teacher Denise Davis and members of the Art Club came out to paint the kids’ faces and encourage their interest in art.
“This is all about community, and that’s one of the focuses in art club,” Davis said. “This is a perfect situation for that.”
Junior Adam Herrera said showing the kids the world of art gives him a great feeling.
“I want to help the community,” he said. “Art helps with patience because you have to have patience to have good art. You can’t just rush it. It’s really calming and soothing.”
Shidana Dixon and her former student, fourth-grader Keralethya Camel, visited the Art in the Park event. Dixon said that art is an important part of Keralethya’s life.
“She expresses her feelings, emotions through her drawings to me, and I thought this would be a good opportunity for her to see other young people’s arts and talents and help her realize she could possibly be an artist one day,” Dixon said.
Keyalethya got a panda painted on her forehead by the LHS art students. She said it was cool to see the older kids here.
“My favorite things to draw are unicorns,” she said. “I drew her a bear this morning.”
A few feet away, fourth-grader Jacob Abbott was playing in the drum circle, learning how different drums sound and the best ways to play them. He said the event was pretty interesting.
“I’ve never done it before, but I’m quite enjoying it,” he said. “My favorite part is probably the music and having time for people to roam around here. It feels nice that someone put this on for the community.”
