Raising Cane’s, a popular fried chicken restaurant, is once again teasing Lufkin with the possibility of adding a new location within city limits.
The business recently began advertising for the job of general manager at a new restaurant on U.S. Highway 59 and Brentwood Crossing in Lufkin, which is in the area near Walmart. The company has the same job listing posted on Indeed.com, glassdoor and ZipRecruiter.
The company told The Lufkin Daily News it is continually evaluating opportunities for expansion worldwide, but would not confirm any expansion into town.
On its website, the company said new locations in Victoria and Amarillo will be coming soon. A new San Antonio location also recently opened.
“Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates,” an email from the business said. “We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made.”
In January 2017, the Louisiana-based restaurant company was searching for a general manager at a location listed as U.S. Highway 59 and South Medford Drive, but a company spokesman would not comment on or confirm any plans at that time and the Lufkin restaurant never materialized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.