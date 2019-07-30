Lufkin city councilman Robert Shankle’s annual town hall meeting allowed residents citywide to voice concerns and ask questions of city leaders Monday night at Church by Christ Jesus on Sayers Street.
Mayor Bob Brown, city manager Keith Wright, public safety director Gerald Williamson and chief of police David Thomas took turns responding to each question or concern. Many in attendance brought up issues, including dealing with code enforcement, an alligator at Jones Park, youth programs and long waits at railroad crossings.
“You can’t satisfy everyone — sometimes the city’s role is not what they expect and things happen in different ways, but I understand their concerns and requests and agree with 90% of them,” Wright said.
“There were several things that came up that we can effect change immediately. There are some things more long-term, like bus shelters. That will be taken care of in our Capital Improvement Program.”
One woman raised concerns about allegations that she had been harassed by police while waiting at a bus stop. She said it was humiliating and wants to see the city place some marker where the bus stops are so the police know when someone is just waiting for the bus.
Wright said the goal is to have covered bus stop locations that will be taken care of with the Capital Improvement Program. The goal is to reach out for bonds to take care of the bus stops, sidewalks and stuff covered in the comprehensive plan, Wright said.
Roy Gardner came to the town hall to hear updates on what is going on in the city, but to also express frustrations about being unable to find a proper field for his football team to practice and the general lack of activities for older kids.
“There has been a lot of change, then again, we’re still behind,” he said. “I believe we need a lot of improvements and we have to start with the young ones, the youth. That’s the foundation.”
His team is part of a national organization, and the team will have the opportunity to move on to state and national competition. He was directed to the Parks & Recreation board to push the button for space to practice.
At this time, Brown also teased the potential for a new project that will be “something for kids.” The exact location or details have not been released, except that it will be centralized and transportation shouldn’t be too big of an issue, Wright said.
The project will be officially deliberated at the Aug. 20 city council meeting, Wright said.
Two people brought up issues with the railroads where they intersect with major roadways.
One man made the point that from an emergency services standpoint, the trains could impact the safety of people living on the other side of the tracks because of the time it would take to get around the trains. Thomas said he was working with Union Pacific at least to be notified if a train was going to be at that crossing for an extended period of time so they could plan for the longer response time.
One woman expressed frustration at the train being in the way, especially during heavy traffic times. She said in the mornings, lunch and evenings around 5 p.m., the train could be in the way, extending her commute time or making her late.
This was an issue Wright fully agreed with and he said he had been working with Union Pacific to find a solution. However, the state has no authority to enforce time limits on how long a railroad company can block a crossing, the Texas Department of Transportation said. In this case, federal law is held higher than any state law, so while a state can put in anti-blocking legislation, it won’t hold up if challenged.
Brown also revealed that Union Pacific is trying to close down its Nacogdoches facility and bring everything to Lufkin. This will bring 35 or so jobs to Lufkin, he said. They did request that the city close Atkinson Drive, but the city denied this request because it would disrupt traffic too much.
“Dealing with railroads is different. They have their own regulations and that’s offset by federal regulations. They’re fairly difficult to deal with,” Wright said. “But they were very cooperative and helped us out with one of the crossings. I think with them, the size of the trains and with the crossings so close together, it’s difficult for them to work around. I think we’re going to enjoy more stoppages.”
Jo Penn, the marketing and local relations director for the Brazos Transit District, was also there to pass out surveys regarding the state of the Brazos buses in Lufkin and what people want from them. This is the first time in three years the company has conducted a survey like this, she said.
“We are trying to improve transportation here, in Lufkin,” she said. “So the survey is just to get information from the public. We want to see if they’re riding it, if they are, how are they utilizing our service. This just gives us the information to ask if there is a need for more routes, is there a need to change the routes, and just get all the information we can to make transportation here better.”
The survey can be found online at www.btd.org/transit-mobility-study-survey or on buses.
Brazos plans to collect data for the next year or so and then use the data to implement any much-needed changes in the system with future steps.
