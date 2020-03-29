For many drivers in Lufkin and Angelina County today, the railroad is a source of headaches, frustration and late time-clock punch-ins.
But in the late 1800s, the railroads represented something else. The city of Lufkin was founded in 1882 as a stop on the Houston, East and West Texas Railway when the line was built from Houston to Shreveport, Louisiana.
Before the rail line was established and the city was truly established, Angelina County’s residents found the area through travels along the riverbank or with mule- or ox-led wagons, according to The Angelina County Weekly Tribune’s special edition from Dec. 11, 1902.
It wasn’t long after the railroad was settled in Denman Springs — as Lufkin was known at the time — that the company began selling lots in Lufkin, the city of Lufkin said in its historical overview of the town. Former Homer residents began buying up the land and shops were built around Cotton Square.
For the next 100 or more years, the running train was the driving force behind the region’s economic development. Major industries relied on the lines built between Lufkin and other major cities like Houston, Shreveport and Dallas.
In the late 1880s or 1890s, J.S. Moore and Sons, which is now known as Moore Brothers Construction Company, found Lufkin and decided to settle down. The company built rail lines throughout Louisiana, Arkansas and East Texas, which contributed greatly to the growth of infrastructure in the region.
With the development of the timber industry and sawmills in the late 1800s and early 1900s, running trains meant the world’s need for East Texas was growing.
In 1893, Thomas Lewis Latane Temple organized the Southern Pine Lumber Company, according to a 2007 article for The History Center in Diboll. Temple founded Diboll as a company town and built a large sawmill on the tracks of the Houston East & West Texas Railway in 1894, according to the article.
Those rail lines expanded in 1900 as outlets for the finished forest products his mills created. The expansion of Temple’s mills helped the business, and the city, continue to grow.
As the rail lines grew in Lufkin, talk of expanding the Old East Texas Railroad — which ran 75 miles from Beaumont to Rockland — became more specific. It was their expansion from Rockland to Dallas that brought the railroad to Huntington.
The city was established and the first lots were sold in June 1900.
Huntington was named for Col. Collis P. Huntington, an owner of the Southern Pacific Railroad that was expanding its operation in Angelina County at the time. He, E.A. Blount and W.J. Townsend Sr. are cited as influential in the decision to bring the rail line to Huntington.
The Southern Pacific operates routes that connect the Pacific Coast with Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis and New Orleans, according to an article on the Southern Pacific System for the Texas State Historical Association. There were seven companies chartered under the same name between 1865 and 1902.
What many locals now know as the Southern Pacific Line was chartered in Delaware in 1969, according to that article.
In 1906, the rail line extended to the south end of Angelina County to the new sawmill town of Aldridge, according to research at The History Center.
Heavy concrete ruins nestled a mile or more deep into the woods from the Boykin Springs camping area are all that’s now left of the sawmill, which relied on the rail line to transport its lumber. The sawmill is now coated in graffiti from years past while trees and plant life have taken over the site.
