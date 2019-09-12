The driver of a vehicle being pursued by authorities died after leaving the roadway and crashing in Nacogdoches County.
The crash happened in the 5400 block of U.S. Highway 59, near the exit for Woodland Hills Golf Course after a Dodge Challenger left the roadway and hit a powerline before striking a tree.
Prior to the crash, scanner traffic indicated Lufkin Police and Angelina County Sheriff's deputies were chasing a suspected bank robber from the Houston area. Lufkin Police reported the incident began about 7:10 p.m. after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The suspect refused to stop and continued on to U.S. Highway 59 north in Angelina County and fled at speeds in excess of 100 mph before he wrecked near the 12th hole at Woodland Hills.
The outside northbound lane of U.S. 59 in Nacogdoches County near the crash remained closed as officers continued to investigate the scene. The inside remained opened, and traffic continued to move at a slow, but steady rate.
Angelina County Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, a Nacogdoches County constable and Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue also are on the scene.
The identity of the deceased will be released at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.