St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing with a Space Day event Wednesday morning.
“The goal was to enjoy the celebration of the 50th lunar landing on the moon and to explore the excitement of space,” event organizer Bambi Shofner said. “It’s a schoolwide effort.”
The younger students rotated through different stations like the astronaut training course manned by middle school students and teachers.
Students donned astronaut suits complete with a helmet, bodysuit, boots and gloves and then tethered themselves to a line so they wouldn’t fly away from their space station. Then they went to different stations to fix or deliver items.
“It was pretty hard screwing on the bolts with the gloves,” 9-year-old Carter Williams said. “I was sweating in the astronaut suit. It definitely wouldn’t be easy to be an astronaut.”
Carter said his favorite part of space day was a tie between the astronaut training course and the planetarium/constellations station that Shofner said is a homemade plastic bubble where students can lay back and watch as constellations are projected onto the top of the bubble.
Eleven-year-old Blake Temple was helping at the moon rocks station. Students would “find” moon rocks in the sand pits, take them to Blake to drop in flour to simulate a crater and take them to the painting station to make them glow in the dark.
“I’ve enjoyed interacting with the kids and showing them what these things do,” Blake said. “I could tell they were enjoying it. I remember being that age and learning this stuff.”
Blake said he thought it was really cool how much space has improved since the first lunar landing.
At the moon robots station, students got to watch as the middle schoolers demonstrated their robots they’ve been working on since the beginning of the year.
“I’m going to show them my robot, which is supposed to represent a Mars rover,” 12-year-old Isiah Vevera said. “After I show them everything and the different parts of it, we switch. They’re going to have a race and a representation of picking up stuff with the crane.”
A few feet away, students were posing for a photo in front of a green screen that the middle schoolers would then turn into an outer space piece.
Four-year-old Sawyer Ross said she hopes they will put her in dinosaur land. Four-year-old Isaac Jones said he hopes there is a meteor in the picture. Five-year-old Tripp Minshew was holding the planet Saturn in his picture.
“My favorite part about space is the sun,” Sawyer said. “It’s a star.”
“I like meteors because they try to smash into Earth,” Isaac said.
“My favorite is meteors because it crashes in the ocean and on Earth,” Tripp said. “It feels scary that I’ll be in space in the picture.”
Space Day ended with a blacklight showing of the first lunar landing.
Today, 161 students, teachers and parents will head to NASA in Houston for STARS & STEM for activities like robotics, rocketry and a neutral buoyancy lab.
