A homeowner on Ethel Lewis Road in Central rescued his 12 dogs from a house fire while he and a neighbor fought the fire with a water hose until first responders arrived Sunday afternoon.
“I was inside the house when the fire started,” Ulysses Grant said. “The dogs were on the other side of the house. I have about 12 dogs in cages.”
Lille Garner, Ulysses’ wife, first noticed the fire when she smelled smoke while taking a nap. Ulysses said he thought something had exploded, and Lillie then told him the house was on fire.
“Once I was outside the door, I saw the flames,” he said. “I grabbed a water hose and started spraying the golf cart down. As I fought the fire, it spread and got over to the house.
“My neighbor showed up to help me out. He’s on one side, and I’m on this side, we’re back and forth until I finally got some of the dogs out, three or four of them burnt. But I got them all out. They’re all saved.”
Steven Nerren, assistant chief of the Central Volunteer Fire Department, said he and a couple others responded first around 1:20 p.m. It took around 45 minutes to douse the flames, and the home sustained damage to the attic and a couple walls.
“We got a call of a structure fire,” Nerren said. “When we showed up, it was actually two buildings on fire.”
The fire originated in the back of the house under an overhang covering equipment including a paint gun and lacquer thinner, which is what Ulysses believes could have caused the blaze.
“It could have started in that lacquer thinner bucket,” he said. “There was only a little bit in there, but evidently it got hot from the sun and combusted. It caught the golf cart batteries on fire. Then it went to the golf cart, and then it went to the lawn mower.”
Four entities responded to the call. Scanner traffic indicated smoke could be visible from Loop 287.
