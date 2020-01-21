The community gathered to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a number of celebrations, including a march from First Street down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Dunbar Primary School.
Members of the community have been marching for 26 years now, said organizer Carolyn Brooks. The purpose is to remember Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for peace.
“A march is a peaceful way to demonstrate,” Brooks said. “I think it shows that we’re still peaceful, we still want peace, we still want equality, we still want to be together. We invite everybody who wants peace and who wants to be together and who wants to spread love.”
Lessie Murphy and Je’Lisa Jordan marched as a part of GirlTrek, an organization promoting self care and a healthier lifestyle.
“I like to participate in community things, especially for the culture, and to see young people being a part of black history and things like that,” Jordan said. “I think it’s a privilege to be able to participate in things that have to do with black history.”
The march is also a reminder that Jordan, and everyone else involved, is a part of black history, she said. Murphy said she brought her son to the march because she thought it was important for him to know about black history.
Twelve-year-olds Jamarian Coutee, Quincy Coutee and Jamieon Garrett participated in the march together. They said the march was cool because the people of the community come together to support a hero.
“Martin Luther King was important,” Quincy said. “He had a dream for the kids because back in the day it was racist and stuff.”
“He wanted to help everybody, black and white,” Jamarian said.
“I wanted to support Martin Luther King because he was such a great person,” Jamieon said. “I agree with him, and I like what he’s done for today’s world.”
During the commemorative ceremony inside Dunbar Primary School, Lufkin High School student Kaelin Morris spoke about the 34th anniversary of Martin Luther King Day.
“It took 15 years of fighting in order for MLK Day to be declared a national holiday,” Kaelin said. “President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later in 1986.”
This made King the first modern private citizen to be honored with a federal holiday.
“Dr. King was well known for his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech that continues to resound throughout African American communities today,” Kaelin said. “His nonviolent protests and campaigns to end racial segregation and inequality in the U.S. paved the way for desegregation and a movement toward the dream that one day we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin but by the content of our character.”
A group of second grade students were honored for the Martin Luther King Day posters they created. They performed a song for the audience, as well.
Dancers from the Impact Praise team performed a dance to a worship song inspiring people to be understanding of one another because no one knows what all the person sitting next to them is dealing with.
Bishop Kendrick Morris was this year’s inspirational speaker. His message centered around taking the words of King and putting them into action in the community, starting with one’s self.
“Dr. King spoke about agape love,” Morris said. “He describes it as understanding. That means you’ve got to understand the plight of your brother and sister. You’ve got to understand the plight of the disadvantaged and the turmoil that has them in their place. Agape love is redeeming goodwill for all, not just some.”
In short, agape love is the love of God operating in the human heart. This love makes no distinction or discrimination, Morris said. It touches all, friend and enemy alike, and it is needed in a community.
“As a community, we still face challenges with jobs, we still face challenges with housing, we still face challenges with educational gaps, we still face challenges with recreational opportunities, but Dr. King reminds us that, difficult and painful as it is, we must walk in the days ahead with an audacious faith in the future,” Morris said.
“We must walk with a daring faith that change is always just over the horizon.
‘‘Why is change always near? Why is it always close? Because it does not begin with someone else. The change our community needs begins with you and I.”
