A Huntington Marine serving in Japan has reached out to his hometown to ask for help in getting a member of his team home to Alabama because the man just lost his father and his home to a tornado.
Storms swept through the state of Alabama on Sunday, resulting in the death of Jerry Oliver Williams Jr., 61. Williams was the father of John Mathew Gonzales, who is currently serving with Brandon Rogers, of Huntington, as a Marine in Japan.
“He got the news from the Red Cross,” Rogers said. “A tornado came through with his family inside and it resulted in his father’s death.”
Rogers set up a gofundme page and is asking for any little bit to help his friend get home to put his dad to rest.
“I don’t have a set goal,” Rogers said. “But flights are upward of $4,000 right now. My only goal is to help him out.”
Williams retired in 2014 as a civilian working for the U.S. Air Force, Advance Local reported. He was found under the wreckage of his mobile home in Henry County, Alabama. His wife and children living at home with him at the time all survived.
“Anything helps,” Rogers said. “Even a small $1 to $5 donation. If you can’t, please just keep him and his family in your prayers. I just want to help send him home and take care of his remaining family members.”
So far, the gofundme page has raised $105. Those who want to donate can go to: tinyurl.com/y9plv7r5.
